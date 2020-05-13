Hansa Biopharma to participate in five upcoming investor conferences during May and June

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com

Calendar 2020

 

May 18, 2020

UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)

May 19, 2020

RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)

May 26, 2020

ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm (virtual)

May 27, 2020

Redeye Orphan Drug Event, Stockholm (virtual)

Jun 16, 2020 

Citi's European Healthcare Conference, London (virtual)

Jun 23, 2020 

Annual General Meeting

Jul 16, 2020

Interim Report Jan-Jul 2020

Sep 16, 2020 

Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London

Oct 22, 2020 

Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020

Nov 25, 2020

Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen

 

For further information, please contact:
 Klaus Sindahl
Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com  

