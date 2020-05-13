Hansa Biopharma to participate in five upcoming investor conferences during May and June

LUND, Sweden, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hansa Biopharma, the leader in immunomodulatory enzyme technology for rare IgG mediated diseases, today announced that the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, May 18, 2020, with a presentation at 11:40 AM EST/ 17:40 CET on the same day
- RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2020
- ABG Life Science Summit on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, with a presentation at 12:30 CET on the same day
- Redeye Orphan Drug Event on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 with presentation 10:10 CET on the same day.
- Citi's European Healthcare Conference Tuesday, June 16, 2020
A link to the presentations and webcasts will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Company's website at http://www.hansabiopharma.com
Calendar 2020
May 18, 2020
UBS Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
May 19, 2020
RBC Global Healthcare Conference, NYC (virtual)
May 26, 2020
ABG Life Science Summit, Stockholm (virtual)
May 27, 2020
Redeye Orphan Drug Event, Stockholm (virtual)
Jun 16, 2020
Citi's European Healthcare Conference, London (virtual)
Jun 23, 2020
Annual General Meeting
Jul 16, 2020
Interim Report Jan-Jul 2020
Sep 16, 2020
Bank of America Merill Lynch Global Healthcare Conf., London
Oct 22, 2020
Interim Report Jan-Sep 2020
Nov 25, 2020
Ökonomisk Ugebrev Life Science Conference, Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Klaus Sindahl
Head of Investor Relations
Hansa Biopharma
Mobile: +46(0)709-298 269
E-mail: klaus.sindahl@hansabiopharma.com
