NEW YORK, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor City Capital Corp., an alternative investment firm that strives to provide clients with reliable yield within the $385 billion internet advertising sector, is now fully operational after opening its New York City Regional office doors on Feb 1.
"Strategically locating yourself in the economic engine of the world, which is New York City, brings global visibility, brings strategic positioning, and also brings local marketability to the 3,000 plus family offices which consider New York City their home base," said George Devolder, the regional director for Harbor City Capital's New York City office.
According to JP Maroney, Harbor City Capital's founder and CEO, the New York City office is now fully operating to better help people during a financial crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Harbor City Capital's unique investment strategies focus on low risks for high rewards by providing fixed income and monthly returns through its secured bonds investment strategy.
Devolder said that in terms of short-term goals, the New York City office hopes to build brand recognition within the region.
"Our long-term goal for the company in New York City is to establish Harbor City Capital among other top firms in the world's largest market," Devolder added.
Harbor City Capital's New York City office is located at 1345 Avenue of Americas, also known as the AllianceBernstein Building. According to Devolder, the Midtown Manhattan skyscraper is the perfect location to cultivate relationships with international clients in private equity.
By tapping into the New York City market, Harbor City Capital will provide their financial expertise to new investors, and also coordinate investment strategies with other Harbor City offices, brokers, and investors to ensure the future success of the firm and the clients they serve.
"With Harbor City Capital's rapid expansion in the financial community it only makes sense to have a presence in the capitol of capital markets," Maroney said. "We're delighted about the growth and pleased with opportunities that have opened up since establishing the New York City offices."
About Harbor City Capital
Harbor City is a global alternative investment firm that specializes in digital marketing arbitrage, digital private equity, and venture capital funding. The firm's commitment is to help their clients make more money, build wealth and live better lives through providing superior investment and business growth solutions.
Learn more about Harbor City Capital by visiting http://www.harborcity.com
About George Devolder
George has 10 years' experience in business development in the private wealth sector, including past roles at CitiGroup, Goldman Sachs, and LinkBridge Investors.
