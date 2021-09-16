LANCASTER, Pa., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harbor Compliance is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Tully as President. Mr. Tully is a senior executive who brings twenty years of experience in compliance technology.
"Brian will be an asset to an already exceptional team," stated Mike Montali, CEO of Harbor Compliance. "As an entrepreneur and leader, Brian has a strong track record in building software for highly complex regulations and scaling his companies. I could not imagine a better leader to carry out our mission of simplifying complex, multi-state regulations for our clients."
"What I am most excited about is Brian's relentless focus on clients," said Megan Danz, Chief Information Officer. "Brian uses client input to drive all development, and as a result, he has consistently maximized the impact and value clients achieve."
"I am humbled and honored to join this amazing team," said Tully. "By positioning the client at the heart of everything, Harbor Compliance will continue to build the best solutions in the market that give organizations utmost confidence in their compliance."
Harbor Compliance is a technology company that enables nonprofits and businesses to maintain compliance throughout the United States. Harbor Compliance software and services simplify licenses and registrations with federal, state, and local governments. For more information, visit http://www.harborcompliance.com.
