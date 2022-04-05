The premier gaming and entertainment destination in Lake Tahoe enhances the guest experience with INTELITY-created mobile app
LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the provider of hospitality's broadest guest experience and staff management platform, announced today the launch of a new custom brand mobile app for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe in Nevada. Powered by the INTELITY platform, the app offers a full suite of guest functionality including mobile check-in and guest messaging. The cloud-based platform also supports GEMS®, INTELITY'S staff-facing suite of tools for Hard Rock's staff.
The branded app is set to transform the guest experience, allowing guests to check-in and engage with the hotel before, during, and after their stay providing greater convenience and personalization. From just about anywhere , guests can reserve amenities, access live entertainment schedules, order food and drinks, and request an array of services. With guest messaging, hotel staff can inform guests of exciting promotions and serve customized and targeted offers that drive brand loyalty. Additionally, the INTELITY platform's backend system, GEMS, will help streamline operations, automate guest requests and orders, and provide business insights so staff can better understand and connect with their guests in a more personalized way.
"At Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, we are committed to delivering an unforgettable experience that today's guests now expect, especially as the pandemic wanes," said Bryce Rafferty, director of IT, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe. "With this new mobile app, guests can expect a seamless, curated visit with the ability to request all of the amazing amenities the property has to offer."
The premier entertainment and gaming destination in Lake Tahoe, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino invites guests to tap into their inner rock star with contemporary accommodations and an endless selection of live entertainment, gaming, and amenities. The property boasts over 25,000 feet of lively casino space with hundreds of slot machines and a variety of table games. Set against the backdrop of Lake Tahoe's mesmerizing views, Hard Rock offers guests modern amenities and exclusive packages to customize the guest experience. Perfectly located near top ski resorts and the crystal waters of Lake Tahoe, the Hard Rock also offers plenty of outdoor activities for active travelers.
"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe," said Ben Keller, INTELITY's SVP of Sales. "Lake Tahoe's premier hospitality and entertainment destination has so much to offer guests—and now travelers will be able to access it all from the palm of their hand thanks to the INTELITY app. That's exactly the kind of modern, convenient experience guests are coming to expect, and now Hard Rock delivers that for them."
For more information about the INTELITY platform or to request a demo, please visit intelity.com/demo. To learn more about Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe, please visit hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. INTELITY has won numerous awards including becoming the "Official Guest Engagement and Staff Management Platform Provider" of the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide. The INTELITY platform is used at boutique hotels, casino-resorts, luxury residences, global hotel brands and more in over 60 countries across 6 continents. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe
The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe is a fully integrated gaming establishment set between picturesque Lake Tahoe and the impressive Sierra Nevada Mountains, providing year-round enjoyment. The fully renovated property, owned by Paragon Gaming, reopened in 2015 with 539-rooms featuring balconies and Jacuzzi tubs, a 25,000 plus square-foot casino, world-famous retail store, multiple restaurants and bars, and an assortment of live-entertainment both indoors and out. For more information, visit http://www.hardrockcasinolaketahoe.com.
