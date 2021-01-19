NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardesty & Hanover (H&H) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Corven Engineering, Inc. of Tallahassee, FL. Corven is a national leader in the design, construction engineering, inspection, and rehabilitation of complex concrete bridges with special expertise in segmental and cable-stayed bridges. The engineers and technicians at Corven have been providing bridge design, construction engineering, inspection, and technology development for more than 40 years.
H&H CEO Sean Bluni, PE, stated, "We are delighted to welcome the Corven Engineering staff to Hardesty & Hanover. Corven's proven credentials with complex bridges directly complement and enhance the services H&H offers across every market we serve. Corven's talented professionals are known for their focus on professionalism, excellence, teamwork, and client relationships. This aligns exactly with H&H core values."
"The mission, vision, and culture of Hardesty & Hanover truly mirrors what Phil Hartsfield and I have strived for here at Corven," according to John Corven, President of Corven Engineering. "Joining with Hardesty & Hanover gives us the ability to achieve our goals on a larger scale," Corven added.
Hardesty & Hanover, a world-renowned engineering firm, has 134 years of experience designing enduring, aesthetically pleasing structures. Offering a wide array of services from studies through design and construction, our projects include major bridges, highways, expressways, and heavy movable structures.
