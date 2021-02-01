TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harmony Healthcare, a trusted provider of consulting solutions within reimbursement and population health at healthcare organizations nationwide, has appointed Randy Verdino as CEO. Verdino's deep expertise in IT lends a fresh perspective to help Harmony's clients improve efficiencies and patient journeys while better managing revenue cycles to strengthen bottom lines.
Verdino brings to Harmony Healthcare over 35 years of experience in the professional services industry- including 20 years of experience in executive leadership.
Celebrating its tenth year in business, Harmony employs over 500 consultants across the United States, and serves over 100 clients, including 11 of the top 15 largest health systems, along with many major academic health centers, hospitals, physician practices, payers, CPA firms, and VA hospitals.
"I am honored to join the exceptional group of professionals at Team Harmony," Verdino said. "This company represents an amazing growth story, especially as we continue to support our nation's health system through the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm thankful for the opportunity to lead a company that is filling a vital role at major hospitals and health systems nationwide."
For over a decade, Verdino served as Vice President at TEKsystems, a multi-billion dollar privately held IT services firm. There he led operations and strategy for the organization's global professional services division which grew 6X during his tenure.
Verdino has significant experience leading professional services firms in other roles as well, including publicly held Computer Horizons Corp., where he launched a career that would lead to President of company's Commercial Services Division. In this role, Randy was a central figure in orchestrating the divestiture of the company's assets to TEKsystems.
Harmony Healthcare is owned by Tampa, Florida private equity firm SCP & CO. The firm's CEO Scott Feuer said, "We are thrilled to have a professional of Randy's caliber leading the company. He will build upon Harmony Healthcare's success with new consulting and IT solutions that focus on quality and improved ROI. Healthcare organizations face unprecedented challenges. We expect Randy to bring fresh ideas for human capital management and non-clinical solutions to help clients thrive and grow."
Verdino earned his degree in engineering while attending the Ohio State University. He devotes his spare time to several charitable causes, and he sits on various volunteer boards. He resides in Tampa with his wife of 34 years, and the couple has two adult children.
About Harmony Healthcare:
Harmony Healthcare delivers non-clinical staff augmentation, consulting and outsourcing solutions for reimbursement and population health to hospitals and health systems nationwide across all care settings. The company delivers quality solutions to enhance clinical and financial outcomes, which enables the transition to value-based healthcare. For more information, please visit https://harmony.solutions/.
