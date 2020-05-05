FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harold Gonzalez has been named as Senior Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer for loanDepot. Gonzalez will be responsible for the Company's Information Security efforts, including cyber security operations, strategy and governance. An information privacy and security veteran, Gonzalez will report to Chief Information and Technology Officer Sudhir Nair.
"Harold Gonzalez' depth of background in the areas of cyber security and risk management, together with his passion for innovation to protect customers and companies from security threats, make him an ideal candidate to join our team of industry-leading technologists," said Nair. "His exceptional understanding of the cyber security ecosystem makes him an invaluable team member as we work together to create the seamless financial experiences our customers want with the impenetrable security they expect."
Gonzalez' extensive background within the financial sector includes serving in multiple leadership roles, in increasing capacity, with such companies as Citigroup, the American Stock Exchange, Nationstar Mortgage and Santander Consumer USA. He was attracted to loanDepot thanks to its CEO and Founder, Anthony Hsieh and the Company's focus on creating industry-changing technologies. His areas of expertise include creating transformational programs that strengthen cyber capabilities and reduce potential business risk.
"We look forward to partnering with Harold as we continue to create digital mortgage experiences that enhance our relationship with our customers," added Sr. EVP, Chief Revenue Officer Jeff Walsh. "His insight and security acumen are a valuable addition to our exceptional team."
Gonzalez, who holds multiple industry certifications, including Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP), will work closely with Nair and COO Tammy Richards as the Company continues its mission to innovate the mortgage industry and bring transformative technologies to market.
