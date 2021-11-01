WAKEFIELD, Mass., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity (Affinity), a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services, today announced Nikhil Bhatia has been appointed Vice President of Research Development.
"I'm extraordinarily excited to have Nikhil join the senior leadership team at Affinity. Nikhil and I worked very closely together at Picis, and he's one of the best product strategists I've ever encountered. His focus not only on our business but our customers and the communities they serve is one of the true distinguishing factors that make Nikhil so effective in building solutions that help customers capture true value from their operations. I'm confident that under his leadership we'll see a disciplined focus on how our R&D team meets the evolving needs of our customers. We're building a purpose-driven organization at Harris Affinity, putting the customer at the center of everything we do. It's an exciting journey that Nikhil will be an important part of," commented Jay Adams, Executive Vice President of Harris Affinity.
An experienced product strategist, Bhatia leverages his data influenced decision-making skills to identify current market challenges using open data sets and through customer discussions, market analysts, and customer demand to ideate and develop informed software solutions. He joined Harris in 2014 and held several roles in our SmartWorks business before moving into an integration lead role where he worked directly for our CEO, Jeff Bender. Most recently, Nikhil served as Director of Product Strategy for Picis where he leveraged customer-gathered data to guide the decision-making process for new product development and enhancements.
"After observing the challenges in the healthcare market around crucial data being hidden away in disparate systems, now is the time to empower our already burdened healthcare systems to easily gain access to the insights that are important for them to make the decisions they need to better serve their communities " Bhatia continued, "I am excited and honored to be part of this journey with Harris Affinity. I am looking forward to learning from our current and potential customers on how Harris Affinity can help"
Nikhil Bhatia holds an MBA from the University of Ottawa, a Bachelor of Engineering from Memorial University, and is a licensed engineer in the province of Ontario, Canada.
About Harris Affinity
Harris Affinity (Affinity) is a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.
