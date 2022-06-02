Harris acquires Sedona Learning Solutions, a provider of custom eLearning and education consulting to hospitals across the US and Canada.
OTTAWA, Ontario, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris, a global vertical market software provider, has acquired Sedona Learning Solutions, a provider of custom eLearning and education consulting to hospitals across the US and Canada. Sedona will become a division of iatricSystems, a Harris Healthcare company that helps healthcare organizations improve patient care and outcomes with expertise in electronic health records (EHRs), interoperability, patient privacy, and analytics.
"We're very excited to be joining iatricSystems because their mission and values mirror our own, while enabling us to bring our skills in front of a larger audience," says Kerry Kuehn, Founder, Sedona Learning Solutions. "They provide advanced healthcare technology customized for the needs of clinicians and hospitals, while we deliver highly-targeted, custom learning solutions that empower clinicians to use that technology to full advantage in daily patient care. As part of iatricSystems, we will be able to expand the services we offer to provide clients with even more options and flexibility in custom learning solutions."
Rob Rhodes, Executive Vice President of iatricSystems, explains that education is one of the top factors in a successful EHR rollout but delivering it effectively requires strategies beyond generic classroom instruction or canned online modules. "Sedona 'gets it' — rather than training, they emphasize learning. What stood out for us, in addition to their knowledge of MEDITECH and other EMR/EHR systems, was their ability to create role-based, scenario-driven learning solutions that work in the real world of brutal schedules and varied learning preferences. Beyond this flexibility, their content is designed to help clinicians retain what they learn so when a new EHR system goes live, nurses and physicians will be able to use it effectively and with confidence."
Jerry Canada, Jr., Harris Healthcare Group President, comments, "By bringing together world-class expertise in healthcare technology and instructional design, iatricSystems and Sedona Learning Solutions will be able to deliver educational solutions with the highest value for clinicians and hospitals. As part of the Harris Healthcare family, they'll share the advantages of being part of a larger organization dedicated to strengthening our customers as they strive to fulfill their mission."
About Sedona Learning Solutions
Sedona Learning Solutions partners with healthcare organizations to improve EHR outcomes through fostering technology proficiency in both clinical and operational settings. We provide learner-focused, highly relevant training by customizing content to each audience's software build and workflows. With our extensive background in adult education and EHR systems, we create confident, independent users that become champions of EHR best practice. For more information, contact Sedona Learning Solutions at info (at) sedonalearning (dot) com.
About iatricSystems
iatricSystems is a healthcare technology company dedicated to helping healthcare organizations better protect patients, connect systems, and optimize EHR usage. We do so with our diverse healthcare experience, an extensive partner network, and our proven capabilities in patient privacy, analytics, EHR optimization, and interoperability. For more information, contact iatricSystems at info (at) iatric (dot) com or visit http://www.iatric.com. Connect with iatricSystems on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About the N. Harris Computer Corporation (Harris)
Harris acquires software companies, manages them using industry best practices, and builds them for the future. Through acquisitions, Harris has grown tremendously since its origins in the private, utility, education, government and healthcare sectors. Harris operates more than 170 businesses worldwide, in more than twenty industries. Harris is an operating group of Constellation Software Inc. (TSX: CSU), one of North America's most active software acquirers. CSI's head office is in Canada.
Media Contact
Corey Mullins, iatricSystems, 1 978-805-3161, corey.mullins@iatric.com
Jerry Canada, Jr., Harris Computer Corporation, 219-510-2279, JCanada@harriscomputer.com
SOURCE iatricSystems