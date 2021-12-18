LONDON, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HART is proud to announce that we are partnering with Hospitality's first Cryptocurrency – Vacations Coin.
Although Cryptocurrency is becoming a more and more prominent part of our world, until now there have not been any viable integrations in the Hospitality Industry.
As an Early Affiliate Partner, HART will be working together with LVC Hub to enable the useability of Vacations Coin within the Hospitality Industry.
The Global Hospitality Industry is a Multi-Trillion-Dollar sector and as Vacations Coin is only releasing a limited number of tokens, the possibility for growth is exponential.
In partnership with LVC we are excited to be taking this leap towards the future of Hospitality. Our goal is to implement Crypto useability within the Industry, so that guests and properties can make use of the advantages of Block-chain technology.
Spyros Botsis (HART Director) announced, "We are extremely excited to work together with LVC on Vacations Coin Hospitality implementation. Hospitality Crypto is a project that we have been monitoring closely and we believe it has the possibility to elevate Hospitality Operations to another level."
HART is a cloud-based, integrated software that manages all aspects of hospitality operation.
