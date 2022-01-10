HH black logo (PRNewsfoto/Harte Hanks, Inc.)

CHELMSFORD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (Nasdaq: HHS), a leading global customer experience company, today announced that management will present at the Sidoti & Company Virtual Small-Cap Conference at 10 a.m. ET on January 20, 2022. Management will conduct one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, January 19 and Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Investors and interested parties may access the formal presentation virtually via webcast by visiting the Harte Hanks investor relations website at https://investors.hartehanks.com/.

Participants interested in meeting with Harte Hanks management may contact their Sidoti representative, or email hhs@fnkir.com.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract, and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts. Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

As used herein, "Harte Hanks" or "the Company" refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks' logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

Investor Relations Contact:

Rob Fink

FNK IR

HHS@fnkir.com

646-809-4048

