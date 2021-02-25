PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- US-based blockchain development company considers a digital mining venture. It intends to involve the gold mining companies in its bid to realize the idea.
This model determines the worth of gold in the ground. The ore is never physically mined but traded on an exchange using digital tokens. Investors buy the digital tokens that represent an eco gold vault quantity (eg. gram/oz of gold in the ground). The project is expected to employ extensive blockchain exercises. If materialized, this will be an original eco gold concept of monetizing capital without mining.
This is greatly relevant at a time when gold mining is observed to be 'peak', implying that the gold resources are nearing depletion which is expected to happen within the next few decades.
This is a highly ambitious project and will have a grave impact on the mining of 'conflict' metals. The model is capable of disrupting the gold market and changing the investors' perception of gold assets. This project is expected to arouse interest worldwide with uproars from various corners including the number of people who own considerable quantities of physical gold.
HashCash CEO Raj Chowdhury points out, " The concept of an Eco Gold Vault is a potent one. This is capable of resolving a lot of issues, especially in conflict zones. This project will create fair opportunities for traders and also preserve natural resources. However, realizing this idea will call for the establishment of a significant level of trust."
- About the company:
HashCash is a global software company offering solutions in Blockchain, AI, Big Data, and IoT through its platforms, products & services. HashCash Blockchain products enable enterprises to move assets across borders in real-time for Remittances, Trade Finance, Payment Processing, and more. HashCash runs a US-based digital asset exchange, PayBito & Digital asset payment processor, BillBitcoins. HashCash offers white label crypto exchange solutions, Payment processor software, ICO services, and customized Blockchain use case development. It propels advancement in technology through Blockchain1o1 programs and its investment arm, Satoshi Angels. HashCash solves the toughest challenges by executing innovative digital transformation strategies for clients around the world.
Media Contact
JOANNE FOSTER, Commercial Concern, +14158003465, joanne.foster@commercialconcern.com
SOURCE Hashcash Consultants