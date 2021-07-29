NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to foster more opportunities for people of color, Hashtag Sports has launched the Creators United Summit to celebrate and educate the inaugural Creators of Color cohort.
As the program and Summit title sponsor, Canva looks forward to continuing their commitment to supporting diverse content creators around the globe.
"We're looking forward to partnering with the Hashtag Sports team on this important initiative. Spotlighting and supporting diverse creators is core to our mission of empowering the world to design, and the opportunity to work with Hashtag Sports to recognise these incredibly talented creators is an enormous privilege," said Lachlan Andrews, Canva's Corporate Communications Lead.
Following nominations from business moguls, TV personalities, executives and peers, the 33 honorees were selected by members of The Engagement Academy of Sports x Entertainment, the prestigious judging body for The Hashtag Sports Awards.
Selection committee members include Josh Hart (Athlete & Podcaster), Ariel Johnson Lin (JP Morgan Chase), Kazeem Famuyide (MSG A.M.), Sarah Crennan (Yahoo Sports), Jennifer Alvarez (Miami Heat), Jimmy Spencer (SpringHill), Jessica Robertson (TOGETHXR), Raleigh Gray (DraftKings), Selena Castillo (Duke WBB), Brandon Rhodes (Overtime), Kelsey Taylor (Twitter), Dakota London (Sports Illustrated), Marissa Daly (LA Rams), Nyerr Parham (SB Nation), Kelli Konzen (Texas Longhorns), Mike Stricoff (Snap), Bryan Harper (Minnesota Vikings), Sarah Ramundt (Utah Athletics), and Jennifer van Dijk (Hoonigan).
"Atlanta's vibrant culture and explosive growth in film and entertainment make it the perfect crossover hub to unite creators of all backgrounds," said Hashtag Sports CEO Anthony Caponiti. "Together with Canva, we're eager to empower these talented creators with the tools and relationships necessary to grow into a diverse, empathetic, and engaging next generation of sports leaders."
The event will be hosted in Atlanta, Georgia on September 15-17. For more info on Creators of Color and cohort, visit https://creators.hashtagsports.com.
About Canva
Launched in 2013, Canva is a free online visual communications platform with a mission to empower everyone in the world to design. Featuring a simple drag-and-drop user interface and a vast range of templates ranging from presentations, social media graphics, posters, apparel to videos, plus a huge library of fonts, stock photography, illustrations, video footage, and audio clips, anyone can take an idea and create something beautiful.
Emily Black
479-518-1224
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hashtag-sports-announces-creators-united-summit-presented-with-canva-301344587.html
SOURCE Hashtag Sports