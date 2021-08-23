SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Haute Design Network, well known for its exclusive and luxurious lifestyle publication Haute Living, is privileged to present Helaine Tregenza as a member and expert in the interior design field. As a Haute Design partner, Helaine exclusively represents the Interior Design market of Santa Monica, California.
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury design portal featuring two leading interior designers in each prominent market across the world, Haute Design focuses on growing its member's brands as key influencers on design and deemed to be the best in their specific market.
ABOUT HELAINE TREGENZA INTERIOR DESIGN
Timeless, livable luxury.
Helaine Tregenza Interior Design is a boutique interior design firm based in California, offering turnkey, bespoke interior design services for private clients across the country. Whether you are furnishing your primary residence or a vacation home, she and her team will translate your vision into a reality.
Never limited by any particular style or trend, their forté is creating environments that feel both timeless and current. Part visionary, part project manager, you will also find Helaine to be refreshingly approachable. With exceptional service and attention to detail, they will bring your project to life.
