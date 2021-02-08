MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Living is proud to welcome Chef Dominique Crenn, the only three-Michelin starred female chef in America, as a Culinary Ambassador.
"It is with great delight that we welcome Chef Crenn as our Culinary Ambassador," says Kamal Hotchandani, CEO of Haute Media Group. "Her storied career in the culinary arts is a great interpretation of the American Dream. We look forward to growing this partnership with her."
"I'm so thrilled to be working with such a prestigious lifestyle publication and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with readers in 2021," says Chef Crenn.
Dominique Crenn is the co-owner and chef of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, where artistry is at the forefront, cuisine is a craft, and the community is an inspiration. She can be credited with not only being the first female chef in the U.S. to receive two and three Michelin stars, in 2012 and 2018, respectively. Additional accolades among her many include the 2018 James Beard Award for Best Chef: West, and in 2019, Atelier Crenn came in at No. 35 on the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants.
She is also the owner of Petit Crenn, also in San Francisco, Bar Crenn, a wine bar situated next door to Atelier Crenn, has written two best-selling cookbooks, Metamorphosis of Taste and Rebel Chef, and founded VitaBowl, a plant-based superfood meal delivery service from veggies grown on her own farm.
Her next venture is Boutique Crenn, set to open at the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.
