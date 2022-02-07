AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A lover of adventure, Barbara has always enjoyed meeting new people and experiencing new places. After relocating nearly, a dozen times, living in cities and towns all across the country, she knew she was ready to set down roots and be part of a thriving community. Barbara chose Austin for its strong economy, relative affordability, friendly people, and outstanding quality of life.
Prior to getting her real estate license, Barbara spent more than 20 years in marketing and public relations, holding a number of senior roles at two of the world's top PR agencies. She also founded and ran a consulting firm focused on strategic communications for the healthcare and wellness industries. During the course of her career, she served clients ranging from high tech companies to healthcare organizations and real estate developers.
Before moving to Austin, Barbara sold real estate in Kailua Kona on the Big Island of Hawaii. There, she was named Rookie of the Year.
Barbara holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Temple University in Philadelphia and has taken graduate courses at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles and the University of South Florida in Tampa.
Barbara has a passion for client service and relationship building. She works very hard to understand her clients' needs and concerns and strives to deliver results that exceed expectations.
Visit Barbara Van Dyke's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/barbara-van-dyke/
Visit Barbara Van Dyke's website: https://www.barbaravandyke.com/
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners.
The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts.
HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
Access all of this information and more by visiting http://www.hauteresidence.com
Media Contact
Mary Gibson, Haute Residence, 8635990020, mary@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Residence