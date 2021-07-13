ATLANTA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond member for the past 3 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past six consecutive years.
In 2019, Debra had a record-breaking year selling $42 million in 18 closed transactions representing both luxury buyers and sellers. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 16 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network which includes the music and film industry, athletes, Fortune 500 executives, and entrepreneurs.
Debra is the exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Atlanta real estate market, which uniquely differentiates herself as a leader in utilizing her proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using her media connections to get her client's homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra, a passionate marketeer, is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb photography and video production.
Debra is also the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine for the past ten years and her clients' properties are regularly featured as the Estate of the Day. She is known for her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate and for her excellent professionalism providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Representing clients from Los Angeles to New York to Miami, Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.
To find out more about the opportunity to own Atlanta's premier luxury properties, please view Debra Johnston's website at http://debraajohnston.com
