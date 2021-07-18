VENICE, Calif., July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As a Southern California native, Justin brings a wealth of regional expertise from Laguna Beach to Beverly Hills. Providing best-in-class service with over 17 years of experience in sales and residential mortgage banking, Justin is no ordinary real estate professional. Over the last 3 years, Justin has managed some of LA's top Realtors, overseeing north of $1.5 billion in local sales volume. As a Listing Agent at his previous brokerage, he consistently broke and set new market records including the highest price ever sold in Venice at $14.6 million for the famous Californication house, and setting the record highest price per foot ever sold on Brentwood's Rockingham Avenue.
Selling $200,000,000+ in listings throughout LA County with clientele ranging from corporate executives to notable power players and high-profile celebrities and entrepreneurs, Justin is equipped to execute the most intricate of transactions, making a sometimes difficult process seamless and fluid. Providing white-glove service with constant communication is a key focus and vital part of Justin's continued success.
When away from his love and enthusiasm for real estate, Justin spends his time traveling, exploring new cultures, and snowboarding in the mountains of California & Aspen. He currently resides in Studio City with his husband and Shih Tzu, Benson.
For more information, please visit her Haute Residence profile here: https://www.justinmalexander.com
