WHISTLER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Maggi founded and managed the luxury boutique real estate firm Thornhill Real Estate Group over the last decade up until her recent purchase of the Engel & Völkers franchise for the Sea to Sky Corridor and the Sunshine Coast, on September 4th, 2018.
The decision to align with Engel & Völkers and create a partnership allows Maggi to focus on her local, family-owned business, while benefitting from a larger network of more than 11,000 real estate professionals around the globe in over 800 shops. This network brings with it business resources and infrastructure second to none, and allows Maggi to prioritize providing exceptional service to all of her clients.
- Sold the highest-priced home in Whistler's history – $17,500,000
- Has sold more homes over 2 million than any other agent in Whistler's history.
- Maggi has sold more homes over 5 million dollars than any other agent in Whistler
- Maggi has averaged over $100,000,000 in sales every year over the last 5 years
- Founder of her own brokerage in 2007, The Thornhill Real Estate Group
- She is a member of the Medallion Club, The Presidents Club and CKG International
- Sold a total of $190,000,000 of residential real estate in 2007, a record for an agent in Whistler.
