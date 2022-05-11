Haute Residence and acclaimed real estate agents, Debbi DiMaggio and Adam Betta, take their partnership into its second year. As Haute Residence members, Debbi DiMaggio and Adam Betta exclusively represent the high-end real estate market in Piedmont / Berkeley / Oakland, CA.
PIEDMONT, Calif. , May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DiMaggio + Betta Group For Over 30 Years
Experience, integrity, and connections are key to making sure their clients succeed in this fast-paced, competitive market.
Real Estate has been something Debbi and her partner and husband, Adam Betta, have been immersed in since they first met in 1990. They began working together in San Francisco, where Adam was raised and educated, and where they started their family prior to moving to Piedmont where Debbi was raised and where they grew their family and purchased their first home.
Adam is the Broker of both CORCORAN GLOBAL LIVING Piedmont and Montclair offices; he is perceptive, discerning and an excellent problem solver with extensive experience as a business owner, Broker, and top producing Realtor.
Debbi is a master marketer, social media guru, and very tech-savvy, all crucial skills in today's ever-changing, fast-paced real estate market. One of her favorite aspects of selling a home is in the preparation phase prior to market where she uses her design and style acumen to bring a home from lived-in to staged to sell, coordinating every detail from contractors and stagers to home inspectors and photographers.
Together they have the skills, experience, and knowledge along with the magnificent team they have created and cultivated over the years that has helped many of their clients prevail whether as a Buyer or a Seller.
Debbi, Adam, and their son Chase Betta focus on a variety of East Bay neighborhoods including but not limited to Piedmont, Upper Rockridge, Rockridge, Crocker Highlands, Montclair, Redwood Heights, Oakmore, Berkeley, Albany, Alameda, El Cerrito, Orinda, Lafayette, and San Francisco.
What makes this team so successful is their enthusiasm to help not only their clients but their Realtor partners as well. The DiMaggio & Betta Group networks with a number of agents within California and throughout the country and believes in collaborating with top professionals in order to better serve the needs of their clients.
Visit Debbi DiMaggio and Adam Betta's Haute Residence Profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/debbi-dimaggio-adam-betta/
