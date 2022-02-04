HIDDEN HILLS, Calif., Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With over $3 billion in career sales, and breaking the $500,000,000 mark for closed sales in a single year, Tomer continues to be ranked as one of America's Best Real Estate Agents by Wall Street Journal/Real Trends. He specializes in residential luxury estate properties and large-scale projects throughout Los Angeles, Israel, and Europe, and is the only agent in the United States on the Board of Directors for a global real estate brand, EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India, Africa). A recognized authority on real estate trends in affluent international markets, Tomer Fridman maintains a sterling reputation built on discretion, integrity, and an array of clientele including high-profile celebrities, entertainment executives, and captains of industries.
