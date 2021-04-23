WEST VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is proud to continue its partnership with acclaimed real estate agent Clara Hartree as its representative in the West Vancouver, British Columbia real estate market, now in her second year as a member of the exclusive, invitation-only network of top real estate professionals.
Clara Hartree has been selling Real Estate in British Columbia, Canada for over thirty years. In this time she has built a solid reputation as a marketing leader and careful negotiator. She continues to earn industry awards for her success and ranks in the Top 1% of Realtors in Vancouver as well as the Top 100 agents with RE/Max in North America. More importantly she has earned the respect and trust of her clients and colleagues. Clara's marketing strategy includes local and international exposure for her listings. She specializes in the Lower Mainland of British Columbia including: Vancouver, West Vancouver, and North Vancouver.
"My true sense of achievement comes from helping people make one of the most important decisions of their lives." — Clara Hartree
