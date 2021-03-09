TORONTO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is proud to continue its partnership with acclaimed real estate agent Kevin Crigger as its representative in the Toronto, Ontario, real estate market, now in his third year as a member of the exclusive, invitation-only network of top real estate professionals.
Prior to joining Johnston & Daniel, Kevin Crigger was the principal of a successful design and consulting practice where he provided consulting services to individuals and businesses in the very competitive luxury market throughout North America, Europe, and Asia. The network of global contacts Kevin has developed over years in business has been a great resource in marketing his clients' properties, both locally and abroad.
Throughout his career, Kevin has proven himself an award-winning Realtor as a multiple recipient of Johnston & Daniel's most prestigious awards for sales achievement, and since 2012 he has also been a member of the Chairman's Club. For 2018, Kevin was recognized as the #1 broker in unit volume and #2 broker in overall dollar volume at Johnston & Daniel, the #1 office in the Royal LePage corporate network. Kevin has also been recognized by a number of industry publications including REP Magazine which selected him as one of the real estate industry's "Young Guns" -- representing the top 100 Realtors in Canada under 35, and Toronto Storeys who selected Kevin as the Realtor of the Year for 2017.
Having been personally involved in nearly $1 billion in real estate transactions throughout his career, Kevin Crigger has had the great privilege of working with a vast array of clients from students searching for their first rental apartment, to developers purchasing sites or selling multi-unit condo projects, to entrepreneurs and executives purchasing multi-million dollar estates, and everything in between. Kevin has built a business in one of North America's most competitive real estate markets with more than 90% of his annual sales volume coming from existing clients and their referrals to family, friends, and colleagues.
To offer a more robust suite of real estate services, an expanded international marketing offering, and the ability to further increase the level of service he provides to his clients, Kevin expanded his practice with the creation of the Kevin Crigger Real Estate Team, comprised of three full-time administrators, a dedicated marketing coordinator, and nine licensed full-time sales representatives. As one of Canada's leading real estate teams in dollar volume, they have built their business by providing a concierge level of service to their clients, along with sound advice tailored to their specific needs. With more than $1 billion dollars of real estate collectively sold, their full-service approach, extensive local and international marketing, and their systematic customized plan for each client and property have afforded their clients an edge in one of Canada's most competitive real estate markets, whether buying or selling.
