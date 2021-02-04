SILICON BEACH, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is proud to continue its partnership with acclaimed real estate agent Kris Zacuto as its representative in the Silicon Beach, California, real estate market, now in his third year as a member of the exclusive, invitation-only network of top real estate professionals.
Kris Zacuto's service-driven approach and expertise in the Los Angeles area has earned him the respect of both clients and colleagues, while establishing a presence in the Silicon Beach Real Estate Market.
In 2017, Kris partnered with Brookfield Residential by exclusively presenting Playa Vista's most luxurious single-family home neighborhood - Jewel Playa Vista. As the exclusive listing agent for the luxury neighborhood, this landmark partnership was the first of its kind between a leading luxury brokerage and a major community builder in Silicon Beach. Exclusively presenting and selling all 14 new construction residences was an unprecedented accomplishment for the area, and he set numerous Playa Vista sales records in the process.
Kris' professional background includes over 10 years of experience in Luxury Estate Management, and a wide array of properties in locations such as Aspen, Hawaii, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, and New York City. Additionally, Kris played College Baseball at Loyola Marymount University and spent four years playing in the professional minor leagues. The work ethic he acquired during his time on the diamond now guides his real estate business with the core belief that hard work and integrity breed success. His unique resume, including both Luxury/Celebrity Estate Management and Professional Baseball, has created a business perspective focused on hard work, integrity, service and discretion.
Visit Kris Zacuto's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/kris-zacuto/
Visit Kris Zacuto's website: https://kriszacuto.com/
