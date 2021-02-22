VAIL VALLEY, Colo., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Heidi Bintz to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Vail Valley, Colorado luxury real estate markets.
The family apple farm and ski resort in Michigan enabled Heidi to start skiing at the age of three. As a graduate of Michigan State University, with a degree in Agricultural Economics, she worked at Merrill Lynch as a commodity and stockbroker.
With a desire to live in the mountains, Heidi moved to Vail to work as a ski instructor for one winter, but 36 years later she's one of those locals who "never left". Heidi co-owned the award-winning Kenny's Double Diamond Ski Shop and founded the Double Diamond Ski Clinics for women. After selling those businesses, Heidi pursued a career in the real estate world. In her 17 years as a realtor in Vail and Beaver Creek, she has been awarded as a Top Producing Agent seven times with LIV Sotheby's International Realty and currently serves on the Vail Board of Realtors.
Heidi's many awards and accolades undoubtedly demonstrate her authority on Vail Valley real estate. However, it's her enthusiasm, professionalism, negotiating skills, and passion for the business and the valley she calls home that truly sets her apart. She specializes in luxury ski and ranch properties throughout Colorado and maintains connections with other Sotheby's International Realty offices around the globe.
Heidi values continuing real estate education and is accredited as a Certified Residential Specialist, Resort & Second Home Property Specialist, Certified International Property Specialist, Certified Staging Professional, and a Designated Local Expert by the Vail Board of Realtors, among others.
Heidi raised her two daughters in the Vail Valley where the surrounding Rocky Mountains created an outdoor playground for the whole family. She has, and continues to be, active within the community as a local resident. Heidi truly lives the mountain lifestyle every day and loves to share her knowledge and passion for the area with others.
Visit Heidi Bintz's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/heidi-bintz/
Visit Heidi Bintz's website: https://coloradolifestyle.luxury/
