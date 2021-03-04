WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome John-Mark Mitchell to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, and Triad Region of North Carolina areas. luxury real estate market.
John-Mark M. Mitchell, Founder & CEO of Mitchell Prime Properties, has consistently been recognized for breaking real estate records throughout North Carolina. He is honored to be the first and only recipient of the "Key to Our Success" award from Concierge Auctions. Mitchell Prime Properties is proud to be recognized as the first company to be featured on the cover of the duPont Registry.
The brokers at Mitchell Prime Properties are constantly improving their skills to reach the goal of being recognized as the top luxury real estate firm in North Carolina. In 2020 Mitchell Prime Properties most recently marketed and represented both the buyers and sellers of the Triad's largest private estate. The firm continues to expand its brand throughout North Carolina to represent the finer homes in each region. He is excited to be marketing and selling multi-million dollar homes across the entire state of North Carolina. Mitchell Prime Properties represents all of North Carolina by continuing to add brokers in Winston-Salem, Lake Norman, Charlotte, Raleigh, Banner Elk, Wilmington, the Crystal Coast, and Emerald Isle.
Mitchell Prime Properties is one of the only companies in North Carolina to be named to the Board of Regents for Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate. They have also been awarded the Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate Significant Sales Award for multiple years and the Social Media Savvy Award. He has been featured in Fortune Magazine as a Game Changer and has appeared on Bravo! and A&E. He has given lectures on "The Art of Selling Well" and co-authored a book, "Soul of Success", with renowned leadership expert Jack Canfield. He is the expert columnist of the LUX Report in the LUX Lifestyle Magazine for the East Coast, a nationally recognized Luxury Magazine.
Mitchell Prime Properties is committed to helping its clients achieve all of their real estate goals. Its brokers always look forward to showing everyone the advantages of having "a lion in your corner".
