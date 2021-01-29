WHISTLER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence welcomes acclaimed real estate experts Maggi Thornhill and Max Thornhill to its invitation-only Haute Residence Network. Maggi Thornhill and Max Thornhill exclusively represent the high-end real estate market in the Whistler, British Columbia, area in Canada.
ABOUT MAGGI THORNHILL
Maggi founded and managed the luxury boutique real estate firm Thornhill Real Estate Group over the last decade up until her recent purchase of the Engel & Völkers franchise for the Sea to Sky Corridor and the Sunshine Coast, on September 4th, 2018.
The decision to align with Engel & Völkers and create a partnership allows Maggi to focus on her local, family-owned business, while benefitting from a larger network of more than 11,000 real estate professionals around the globe in over 800 shops. This network brings with it business resources and infrastructure second to none, and allows Maggi to prioritize providing exceptional service to all of her clients.
- Sold the highest-priced home in Whistler's history – $17,500,000
- Has sold more homes over 2 million than any other agent in Whistler's history.
- Maggi has sold more homes over 5 million dollars than any other agent in Whistler
- Maggi has averaged over $100,000,000 in sales every year over the last 5 years
- Founder of her own brokerage in 2007, The Thornhill Real Estate Group
- She is a member of the Medallion Club, The Presidents Club and CKG International
- Sold a total of $190,000,000 of residential real estate in 2007, a record for an agent in Whistler
ABOUT MAX THORNHILL
Born in the UK and bred in Whistler, Max Thornhill knows it's a privilege to sell the very lifestyle in which he was raised. Having received his real estate license in 2005, Max says the greatest part of his job is that "The world comes to us. And the clients I get to work with are an eclectic group that are sophisticated and worldly." Prior to getting involved in the family real estate business over 11 years ago, Max's education and career history was focused on the film industry specifically in film production as a Production Coordinator. This related to selling real estate Max says, "I manage expectations in a fast-paced environment and do it well!" Introducing clients to Whistler on a personal level which is also what Max does well – winter or summer, for a family or a retired couple, from the Village to the outdoor pursuits to an eventual investment in real estate with his consistent support, years of knowledge, and expertise. Max knows Whistler from top to bottom. "That's what I really enjoy in this business. Sharing the life I live", says Max. And it resonates with his clients; one client recently stating: "You made our real estate purchase stress-free and a pleasure. I enjoyed working with you!" When not selling real estate, Max can be found skiing with his two sons, playing league softball and squash and this year he promised his boys he would become a downhill biker…soon! Most importantly, Max is thankful that his kids get to grow up in the best place in the world. Max looks forward to introducing everyone to Whistler!
Visit Maggi Thornhill and Max Thornhill's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/maggi-thornhill-and-max-thornhill/
Visit Maggi Thornhill and Max Thornhill's website: https://www.maggithornhill.com/
