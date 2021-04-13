NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Mary Pichardo to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the North Bay Village, Florida luxury real estate market.
Mary Pichardo has over 15 years of business experience, in commercial real estate and investment properties specializing in all aspects of the Florida market. Mary Pichardo loves to work in a personalized way, finding the right solutions and path for each person. Mary focuses, with experience, on every detail to make her clients' transaction an enjoyable and smart one. Mary is bilingual and used to work in Latin America, especially in her home country of Venezuela. She specializes in investment properties and commercial real estate, including making her clients' home buying experience a personalized and profitable one. Mary Pichardo loves to get involved in every detail of the transaction and make long-term relationships.
Visit Mary Pichardo's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/mary-pichardo/
Visit Mary Pichardo's website: http://www.marypichardo.com
