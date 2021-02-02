NASSAU, Bahamas, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Ryan Knowles to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Bahamas luxury real estate market.
In just a few short years, Ryan Knowles has catapulted himself into the very top tier of The Bahamas real estate market, selling well over $100 million of real estate in the process. With a focus on luxury and new development properties, Ryan has garnered an excellent reputation in the industry and counts successful entrepreneurs, CEOs, and developers as some of his top clients.
Since making history as the youngest Bahamian ever to qualify as a licensed real estate agent, Ryan has added other noteworthy achievements to his résumé, including being awarded the prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS) designation by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing in recognition of attaining knowledge, experience, and expertise in the fine home and estate market in The Bahamas. And in both 2017 and 2018, he was recognized as a Luxury Specialist by Christie's International Real Estate, the largest and most successful real estate network in the world.
After graduating high school in Nassau, Knowles studied International Business at St. Leo University in Florida with a goal of entering the corporate sector. However, upon returning to The Bahamas, a chance meeting with another top-performing Bahamian realtor changed the course of his occupational objectives. While unexpected, this shift in plans allowed Ryan to discover his passion for real estate and to excel in a hyper-competitive Bahamian market. Today, Ryan's success and fulfillment continue to demonstrate he made the right choice.
When he's not selling million-dollar houses, receiving industry designations or traveling to real estate conferences, this Paradise Island resident is active in his Bahamian community. As a strong believer in giving back to the community, Ryan played a critical role in establishing the Community Leadership Centre – a not for profit organization dedicated to improving the reading, math, and all-around leadership skills of underprivileged, inner-city children in Nassau.
