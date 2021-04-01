KAUAI, Hawaii, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Haute Residence is pleased to welcome Yvonne Summerfield to the exclusive Haute Residence Network as its representative in the Kauai, Hawaii luxury real estate market.
For each of the last six years, Yvonne Summerfield has closed the most real estate transactions on Kauai, but she's never too busy to help clients with their real estate needs. They deal directly with her personally from start to finish - not with a team of different people. It's her privilege and goal to be of service to her clients, providing exceptional representation, along with the highest levels of integrity and discretion. Out of 350+ agents on Kauai, Yvonne Summerfield is uniquely qualified to help her clients with their property needs on one of the most beautiful islands in the world.
Visit Yvonne Summerfield's Haute Residence profile: https://www.hauteresidence.com/member/yvonne-summerfield/
Visit Yvonne Summerfield's website: http://www.yvonnesummerfield.com
