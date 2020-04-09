Hawaiian_Airlines_Logo.jpg

Hawaiian Airlines logo. (PRNewsFoto)

 By Hawaiian Airlines

HONOLULU, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ("Hawaiian"), saw sharp declines in its system-wide traffic statistics in March 2020 as government mandated restrictions on travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic became more numerous.

Demand declines that began with U.S. government restrictions on Chinese arrivals in late January accelerated in mid-March, when governments in Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, American Samoa and Hawai'i instituted requirements of self-isolation or quarantine for incoming arrivals. Hawaiian Airlines has responded to the diminishing demand by reducing its scheduled service systemwide by 95 percent through April 2020.

The table below summarizes March and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods. In light of Hawaiian's substantially reduced schedule in April and likelihood of similar reductions in May, Hawaiian emphasized that the results shown below should not be construed as indicative of future results.

SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1

MARCH

2020

2019

% CHANGE

PAX

542,456

993,548

(45.4)%

RPMs (000)

851,022

1,439,227

(40.9)%

ASMs (000)

1,466,774

1,665,067

(11.9)%

LF

58.0%

86.4%

(28.4) pts





YEAR-TO-DATE

2020

2019

% CHANGE

PAX

2,362,196

2,822,634

(16.3)%

RPMs (000)

3,714,773

4,128,485

(10.0)%

ASMs (000)

4,979,529

4,851,921

2.6%

LF

74.6%

85.1%

(10.5) pts

PAX

Passengers transported

RPM

Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile

ASM

Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile

LF

Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled



1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.

About Hawaiian Airlines          

Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA). Additional information is available at HawaiianAirlines.com. Follow Hawaiian's Twitter updates (@HawaiianAir), become a fan on Facebook (Hawaiian Airlines), and follow us on Instagram (hawaiianairlines). For career postings and updates, follow Hawaiian's LinkedIn page.

For media inquiries, please visit Hawaiian Airlines' online newsroom.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.