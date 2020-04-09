HONOLULU, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Airlines, Inc., a subsidiary of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) ("Hawaiian"), saw sharp declines in its system-wide traffic statistics in March 2020 as government mandated restrictions on travel in response to the COVID-19 pandemic became more numerous.
Demand declines that began with U.S. government restrictions on Chinese arrivals in late January accelerated in mid-March, when governments in Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, American Samoa and Hawai'i instituted requirements of self-isolation or quarantine for incoming arrivals. Hawaiian Airlines has responded to the diminishing demand by reducing its scheduled service systemwide by 95 percent through April 2020.
The table below summarizes March and year-to-date statistics compared to the respective prior-year periods. In light of Hawaiian's substantially reduced schedule in April and likelihood of similar reductions in May, Hawaiian emphasized that the results shown below should not be construed as indicative of future results.
SYSTEM-WIDE OPERATIONS1
MARCH
2020
2019
% CHANGE
PAX
542,456
993,548
(45.4)%
RPMs (000)
851,022
1,439,227
(40.9)%
ASMs (000)
1,466,774
1,665,067
(11.9)%
LF
58.0%
86.4%
(28.4) pts
YEAR-TO-DATE
2020
2019
% CHANGE
PAX
2,362,196
2,822,634
(16.3)%
RPMs (000)
3,714,773
4,128,485
(10.0)%
ASMs (000)
4,979,529
4,851,921
2.6%
LF
74.6%
85.1%
(10.5) pts
PAX
Passengers transported
RPM
Revenue Passenger Mile; one paying passenger transported one mile
ASM
Available Seat Mile; one seat transported one mile
LF
Load Factor; percentage of seating capacity filled
1Includes the operations of contract carriers under capacity purchase agreements.
