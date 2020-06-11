SAVANNAH, Georgia, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, is pleased to announce its joint venture partnership with Ikon Supplies, of New York City. The joint venture will develop, market and sell various Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE"), including masks, gloves, gowns and sanitizer.
Hawkeye Systems is responsible for developing and providing any technology surrounding the bio-surveillance, anti-viral masks or other technology related aspects.
Ikon is responsible for providing current best practices for sourcing, funding and distributing PPE in conjunction with Hawkeye and will create a go to market plan collaboratively with Hawkeye Systems.
Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Ikon Supplies to develop, market and sell various PPE. We continue to see new opportunities and partners to accelerate our growth with our pandemic management products and services business. We look forward to working with Ikon in being able to provide critical safety protection and equipment to commercial businesses and individuals."
About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.
Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, pandemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to the body camera system, the potential success of the body camera system, our growth strategy and product development including that of the body camera system, acquisition of Radiant Images, and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated are: risks related to our growth strategy; risks relating to the results of research and development activities; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; our dependence on third-party suppliers and partners; our ability to attract, integrate, and retain key personnel; the early stage of products under development; our need for substantial additional funds; government regulation; patent and intellectual property matters; competition; as well as other risks described in our SEC filings. Important factors that may cause the actual results to differ from those expressed within may include, but are not limited to: the success or failure of Hawkeye's efforts to successfully market its products and services as scheduled; Hawkeye's ability to attract and retain quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; increased competition; the ability of Hawkeye to obtain adequate debt or equity financing. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
For more information, please contact:
Corby Marshall, CEO
Number: +1 (800) 531-8799
Email: info@hawkeyesystemsinc.com
Website: hawkeyesystemsinc.com
Investor relations - ir@hawkeyesystemsinc.com