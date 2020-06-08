SAVANNAH, Georgia, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawkeye Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: HWKE), a technology holding company focused on pandemic management products and services, announced today the execution of a letter of intent with legacy brand Jealous Devil to distribute its FDA-approved hand sanitizer, Kiil, exclusively across North America and through major retail channels including Amazon and US foods.
Corby Marshall, CEO of Hawkeye Systems, stated, "We are pleased to advance our growth initiatives while addressing the ongoing demand for pandemic management products and services, specifically FDA-approved hand sanitizer. In conjunction with distribution to our expansive end-user network seeking PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) supplies, management expects to continue securing new revenue opportunities that directly strengthen our PPE foothold, while strategically building long-term shareholder value."
Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, Jealous Devil will provide Hawkeye logistics support and distribution of Kiil, specifically formulated with natural ingredients to kill Covid-19 other bacteria and viruses, through its established major retail channels.
About Hawkeye Systems, Inc.
Hawkeye Systems, Inc. is a technology holding company focused on cutting edge technology, andemic management products and services. The Company is committed to leveraging its extensive resources in support of its ongoing mission to help our government and medical infrastructure keep civilians safe.
Forward-Looking Statements
