NEMO, S.D., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Many trail riding enthusiasts know and love the endless horse trails through the rugged terrain of the Black Hills in South Dakota at Hay Creek Ranch. Cindy Koebele, the new owner of Hay Creek Ranch, first experienced these trails just one year ago in the summer of 2020. She is your typical horse-lovin' gal, but riding in the Black Hills was a magical experience that she just couldn't let go of. Doug (the previous owner) was looking for the right people to take over the ranch, and Cindy jumped at the opportunity. But she didn't do it alone.
In 2007, Cindy founded TitleSmart, an award-winning title insurance company in Minnesota. Since then, she has grown TitleSmart to nine locations and over 130 employees. TitleSmart continually ranks on the INC 5000 and top-workplaces lists because of her intense focus on providing an exceptional customer experience. Her motto for TitleSmart has always been "It's the little things that make the big difference." She carries that motto with her into her new role as owner of Hay Creek Ranch.
In 2019, with encouragement from her husband Jon, Cindy got back in the saddle after a long hiatus from horseback riding. She knew her life was missing something, and it turned out that thing was horses. Luckily, her first experience riding after her long sabbatical was at Madline Horsemanship Clinics in Stillwater, Minnesota. It was there that she met Willie Madline and Ami Keller. Cindy and Ami became fast friends, quickly finding out they had much in common, including their love of all things equine. Willie and Ami set Cindy up with two of their best horses, Hickory and Crosby, who she then leased out for the following year and a half. Cindy's weeknights and weekends were quickly gobbled up as she spent all her free time in the saddle alongside Ami and Willie.
Willie has been an avid horseman since he was just five years old. He loves everything about horses and riding, and began showing Appaloosa horses as a teen. Eventually, his passion for trail riding took over and he started Madline Horsemanship Clinics, a guided trail riding business, that he operated for over 20 years.
Ami started riding at age eight, falling blindly in love with horses. She showed in the 4H and WSCA circuits for 10 years. She then focused on developing her trail riding and guiding skills. She has ridden in the Black Hills dozens of times and understands just how truly unique and extraordinary the South Dakota landscape is on horseback.
Ami and Willie had been coming to Hay Creek Ranch for many years prior to meeting Cindy, and they knew Cindy needed to experience the forests, meadows, creeks, and towering rock faces along the trails of Hay Creek. And of course, Cindy fell in love after her first trail ride at Hay Creek Ranch too.
And we all know what happened next- Cindy bought Hay Creek Ranch! But only after she found the perfect people to manage it- Ami and Willie. Ami and Willie have been managing the camp and leading near daily trail rides since August 1. When asked how it has been going so far, Ami simply said "I love my job!"
Cindy, Ami, and Willie look forward to welcoming you and your horses to Hay Creek Ranch. Everything you love about Hay Creek Ranch is waiting for you, with new "little things" including an expanded gift shop with horse treats, apparel and trail riding essentials, new bedding in the cabins, and expanded free Wi-Fi. You can still call us up at the same number, 605-578-1142, to chat or make a reservation, but one of the most exciting new features is the ability to make reservations online at http://www.HayCreekRanchSD.com with no pesky credit card fees. Let's ride!
Media Contact
Cindy Koebele, Hay Creek Ranch, +1 6055781142, hello@haycreekranchsd.com
Ami Keller, 6052080049, ami@haycreekranchsd.com
SOURCE Hay Creek Ranch