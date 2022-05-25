The symposium specializes in all things revenue cycle and revenue integrity, including denials management and chargemaster maintenance. It is a source of high-quality education in Medicare compliance, maximizing revenue, and enhancing workflows and program design.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HCPro is excited to announce the return of the Revenue Integrity Symposium (RIS), presented by the National Association of Healthcare Revenue Integrity (NAHRI) this fall. The symposium will be held September 19–20, 2022, at the Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak in Phoenix, Arizona.
The symposium specializes in all things revenue cycle and revenue integrity, including denials management and chargemaster maintenance. It is a source of high-quality education in Medicare compliance, maximizing revenue, and enhancing workflows and program design.
"We're excited to offer two days of unparalleled education for revenue cycle professionals," says NAHRI Director Nicole Votta. "As we reconnect this year, we're looking forward to providing countless opportunities for attendees to engage with peers, connecting with like-minded individuals and expanding their professional network."
The symposium kicks off with a keynote presentation from Joan Peterson, MS, vice president, master facilitator, and leadership coach at Bluepoint Leadership Development, a division of Simplify Compliance. She says, "I've been working in the leadership development space for over 25 years, and I've seen that when individuals find their passion and purpose, it not only serves them but has a significant impact on their team and the entire organization. My hope is that you will leave the session feeling more connected to the work you do and challenged to help others connect with their own passion and purpose."
Highlights of the agenda include sessions covering:
- Avoiding and managing payer denials
- Maintaining your chargemaster
- Addressing charging and charge capture issues
- Resolving claims edits
- Creating effective workflows and program structures
- Ensuring compliance with Medicare's latest rules
There will be ample opportunities for networking with revenue integrity professionals, industry experts, and NAHRI members, starting with an opening night reception at the conclusion of day 1. Attendee registration includes continental breakfast, lunch, snacks, and beverages throughout the event. To learn more, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/revenue-integrity-symposium.
Attendees can also choose to extend their stay an extra night to September 21–22 to attend three possible postconferences:
- Medicare Boot Camp®—Denials and Appeals Version
- Medicare Boot Camp®—Utilization Review Version
- Medicare Boot Camp®—Provider-Based Departments Version
Attendees will receive a 15% discount on these postconference opportunities with any main conference registration. Additional early-bird savings are available through June 13, 2022. There are also exclusive discounts for NAHRI members and teams. For more information, contact a Customer Service representative at 800-650-6787 ext. 4111, or e-mail HCEvents@hcpro.com.
Regarding COVID-19 safety and security measures:
We place the highest priority on the safety of our guests by following safety guidelines and advisement for meetings as outlined by state and local mandates. We will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment and the recommended guidelines and communicate adjustments to the on-site policies and procedures as we approach the live event dates.
For over 34 years, HCPro, a division of Simplify Compliance LLC, has specialized in providing the latest healthcare regulatory information through industry-leading publications, continuing education, online coding platforms, instructor-led training, events, consulting services, and more to deliver consistent training, achieve compliance, and maximize workflow efficiencies, resulting in measurable performance and financial improvements. Visit https://hcmarketplace.com/about.
HCPro sub-brands include DecisionHealth (http://www.decisionhealth.com) and HealthLeaders (https://www.healthleadersmedia.com/).
About NAHRI
The NAHRI is the nation's only association dedicated to the revenue integrity profession. Launched in August 2017, the mission of the NAHRI is to enhance the revenue integrity profession through standards, advocacy, networking, and the promotion of shared knowledge and resources. Learn more and become a member at https://nahri.org.
