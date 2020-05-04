RALEIGH, N.C., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headway in Research, a division of Headway Workforce Solutions, has announced its expansion to rapidly support contact tracing efforts in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the CDC, contact tracing is, "a core disease control measure employed by local and state health department personnel for decades" and "is a key strategy for preventing further spread of COVID-19." Headway in Research has been supporting data collection for the last 25 years across higher education institutions, health organizations, leading research companies, and non-profits. With our deep capabilities of staffing in research, Headway enlists its expertise and know-how to contribute to fighting this worldwide epidemic. Headway believes that the fight against this pandemic is not a "one organization effort," and plans to deploy a national data collection workforce to aid contact tracing efforts.
J.P. Sakey, Executive Chairman of Headway Workforce Solutions stated, "This initiative builds on Headway's already expansive survey research capabilities as demonstrated with over two decades of experience in field data collection staffing. In the past several years, Headway has staffed over 17,000 data collectors, field interviewers, survey researchers, research assistants, telephone interviewers/call center staff, phlebotomists, and more. Headway staffs and payrolls research workers in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. Our company in supporting survey research clients has provided research personnel in 95% of all US zip codes."
About Headway Workforce Solutions
Headway Workforce Solutions is a leading sector-focused B2B (Business to Business) provider of workforce solutions with an array of contract-based integrated services and national staffing solutions. Its technology-driven managed services approach provides substantial operating performance improvements and cost-savings over traditional staffing for industries with complex, recurring, multi‐location human capital needs. Over the past five years, Headway has provided services to over 500 discrete companies, primarily in the retail, hospitality, financial services, survey research, and marketing and scientific research sectors. To learn more about Headway, visit www.headwaywfs.com