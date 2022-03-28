The Hospital Educator And Academic Liaison Association (HEAL) is hosting its 2022 HEAL Virtual Conference to support and connect professionals working to improve educational outcomes for students with medical and mental health needs on the 27th-29th of April, 2022.
CINCINNATI, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2022 HEAL Virtual Conference is based around the theme of 'The Challenge of Change: Embracing the Future', and will take place from the 25th to the 27th of April, 2022. This event is aimed at professionals who work to improve the educational outcomes of students with various medical and mental health needs. This includes hospital workers and liaisons, social workers, special needs educators, school administrators, child life specialists, psychologists, counselors and school nurses. They can purchase tickets on the event registration page.
During the conference, these professionals can connect, collaborate, and strategize to help special needs students meet their best potential. HEAL is an organization which supports and connects multidisciplinary stakeholders in this field, so it strives to promote opportunities for collaboration and learning. Therefore, there will be a number of features at the event to foster effective networking and collaboration.
Regarding the event, Patty Dillhoff, HEAL President, said, "We look forward to providing our attendees an improved conference experience and believe that vFairs will offer a virtual environment that will provide attendees with an 'almost in person' feel."
Muhammad Younas, CEO & Founder at vFairs, added, "HEAL is an excellent organization with extremely admirable goals. We're proud to provide a solution that will help professionals across fields connect and learn from each other."
Eligible participants who want to attend the 2022 HEAL Virtual Conference from the 27th to the 29th of April should get their tickets from the event website. Tickets are available at discounted prices for HEAL members, especially if they register early.
About HEAL
The Hospital Educator and Academic Liaison Association (HEAL) is a professional organization that supports and connects multi-disciplinary professionals who work to improve the educational outcomes for students with medical and mental health needs.
About vFairs
vFairs is a virtual & hybrid events platform that helps organizations reach global audiences. We help organizations of all sizes host amazing online conferences, trade shows, job fairs & more. The platform offers an intuitive virtual experience along with interactive features such as audio/video chat, excellent scalability, and several customization options.
Media Contact
Brianne Snell, vFairs, 519-215-3854, brianne@vfairs.com
Patty Dillhoff, CCMHC, 519-215-3854, Patricia.Dillhoff@cchmc.org
SOURCE vFairs