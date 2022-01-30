MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Liquid IV Therapy is a concierge IV therapy company that brings IV vitamin treatments directly to your home, hotel, office, or yacht. Based out of Miami, our on-demand IV services are provided by our experienced registered nurses (RNs). Each RN is expertly trained in peripheral IV placement and committed to providing the best customer service in the mobile IV industry.
Woman-owned and operated by our CEO and founder, Jeannette Rodriguez, who created Liquid IV Therapy to provide nursing services to a spectrum of patients seeking autonomy over their own healthcare in IV hydration therapy.
Jeannette began her medical sales career over 20 years ago in pharmaceuticals in Miami, FL where she later moved to NYC to join a start-up company as a sales representative. There, she climbed the corporate ladder and became the Northeast manager for Rheumatology Specialty Sales where she and her team placed first, over 3 consecutive years, for top sales performance. Shortly afterward, Jeannette and her husband decided to move back to Miami to raise their child close to family. Leaving at the height of her career was a tough decision to make, but she knew it was time to get off the merry-go-round of weekly sales travel and devote everything to her family.
After four years as a stay-at-home mom, she decided to get back into the medical workforce, but she just didn't know exactly how that was going to happen. "It's funny because once you leave this outstanding well-accomplished career and decide it's time to go back, well, guess what? In sales, that train keeps moving. And you find yourself behind the line again with only your last, best sale as your main selling point." She wanted more for herself and just wasn't finding anything that was a great fit for her.
Then, in the winter of 2020, it all fell into place. After a horrible stomach flu episode of throwing up for hours to the point that her hands lost form because of severe electrolytes loss, Jeannette decided to forgo going to the ER and called an IV therapy company for help. After a few minutes on a saline drip, she was back to herself again. In fact, in the middle of her IV, she was ordering lunch. That's how fast and effective the treatment is.
During that same time, her 80-year-old mom got Covid, pre-vaccinated, and Jeannette decided to book a home treatment through an IV therapy company to check on her, check her vitals, and give her an immune IV. As a result, she believes that's what kept her mom healthy and strong.
After this, Jeannette was convinced that she needed to start a concierge IV company, under the supervision of a medical doctor, where patients can book an appointment with a nurse for IV hydration therapy without having to go to an ER.
Liquid IV Therapy was created on the basis that the patient comes first. Our patients' comfort along with our service and quality of IV treatments are at the forefront of everything we do. By putting the patient first, we continue to provide the best care- every day in every way!
Learn more about Liquid IV Therapy by visiting:
https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/member/liquid-iv-therapy/
ABOUT HAUTE BEAUTY NETWORK:
Haute Beauty is affiliated with the luxury lifestyle publication Haute Living. As a section of Haute Living magazine, Haute Beauty covers the latest advancements in beauty and wellness, providing readers with expert advice on aesthetic and reconstructive treatments through its network of acclaimed doctors and beauty experts.
For more about Haute Beauty, visit https://hauteliving.com/hautebeauty/
Media Contact
Brooke Klaiman, Haute Beauty by Haute Living, 5612122126, brooke@hauteliving.com
SOURCE Haute Beauty by Haute Living