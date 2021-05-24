ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) today announced the names of fifteen public health departments and one vital records/health statistics (VRHS) unit that have achieved accreditation or reaccreditation status, after completion of a systematic review process against national standards. These departments have successfully demonstrated a commitment to strong infrastructure and public health practice to better serve their communities.
Health departments are key leaders and drivers of health, well-being, and equity in their communities. Nationally accredited health departments demonstrate a consistent and continued commitment to strengthening their community partnerships, which enables them to better serve their communities.
"We are honored to be recognized by PHAB for achieving national standards that promote continuous quality improvement in public health," said Indiana State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. "Receiving this recognition now, as our team continues to work to protect Hoosiers from the COVID-19 pandemic, reflects the Department of Health's tireless dedication not just to the crisis of the moment, but to improving the health and wellbeing of Hoosiers every day."
"I am incredibly proud of everyone at the Houston Health Department for securing another five years of accreditation with the Public Health Accreditation Board," said Stephen L. Williams, director of the Houston Health Department. "This is an extraordinary accomplishment in the face of a pandemic that's tested public health workforces everywhere. Despite the challenges associated with responding to COVID-19, our team maintained the standards, performance, and innovation required to be recognized as one of the leading health departments in the country."
"We are excited to receive national accreditation through PHAB," said Ken Jones, State Registrar and Bureau Chief, Florida Department of Health Bureau of Vital Statistics. "Vital statistics are important to public health service and accreditation enhances accountability in the delivery of those services to the community."
PHAB, the nongovernmental, nonprofit organization that administers the national accreditation program, aims to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation.
"Public health departments and their special program units like Vital Records and Health Statistics are essential to the health and safety of their communities," said PHAB President and CEO Paul Kuehnert, DNP, RN, FAAN. "Through public health national accreditation, departments are demonstrating loud and clear their firm commitment and drive to protect and promote the community's health."
National initial accreditation was awarded May 14 , 2021 to:
- Cincinnati Health Department, OH
- Clark County Combined Health District, OH
- Darke County General Health District, OH
- Florida Bureau of Vital Statistics
- Hancock Public Health, OH
- Indiana Department of Health
- Perry County Health Department, OH
- San Joaquin County Public Health Services, CA
- Seneca County General Health District, OH
- St. Mary's County Health Department, MD
- Vinton County Health Department, OH
- Virginia Department of Health
National reaccreditation was awarded May 14, 2021 to:
- Barren River District Health Department, KY
- Houston Health Department, TX
- Johnson County Department of Health and Environment, KS
- New Orleans Health Department, LA
