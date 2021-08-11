FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arreva®, the trusted advisor and industry leader in all-in-one, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, digital auction software, and healthcare hospitality applications announced today that Healthcare Hospitality Network (HHN) has formed an unprecedented partnership with Arreva, as exclusive title sponsor of both the 2021 HHN Virtual Conference (October 12th-13th), and the "Ask the Expert" program, a monthly thought leadership webinar series on topics relevant to the healthcare hospitality house industry.
Healthcare Hospitality Network (http://www.hhnetwork.org), the industry's only professional association of its type, is committed to not only supporting healthcare hospitality houses to be more effective in their service to patients and caregivers, who must travel away from home for medical care, but also to providing their members with robust industry training through their monthly Ask the Expert programming, as well as their annual national conference. The past 18 months have been particularly challenging for HHN and the healthcare hospitality industry. Arreva's leadership, as a partner and title sponsor of HHN's and essential cornerstone programming, reflects their commitment to healthcare hospitality houses, their mission, and to helping them even more effectively and efficiently serve their patients and caregivers needs through all-in-one software that helps them to streamline their operations with guest stay management, online guest stay requests, iPad app for family room check-in, paperless PDF form webpages, and robust tracking and reports, as well as helping them to elevate their fundraising, donor relationship management, and live and virtual fundraising auction and events capabilities and results.
Arreva® has been a trusted partner to many national organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities®, as well as thousands of nonprofit organizations across sectors including education, animal welfare, faith-based, human services, social services. , healthcare foundations, and healthcare hospitality houses for nearly three decades.
Richard Aljuni, Executive Director of JW House (a longtime HHN member) is very enthusiastic about the HHN partnership with Arreva, "We cannot imagine a more ideal partner to HHN. Arreva truly understands the healthcare hospitality industry at an expert level, and that includes the essential need for fully integrated and automated, all-in-one solutions for hospitality house operations, digital fundraising, and donor relationship management . Arreva's ExceedFurther, All-In-One, Digital Fundraising and Donor Relationship Management brings together the healthcare hospitality applications we need for smooth, efficient hospitality house operations by providing guest management, online guest stay requests and registration, paperless and touchless workflows, and family room check-in and check-out via iPad, along with unparalleled digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and fundraising auctions and events to help us build more awareness, raise more money, acquire new donors, and cultivate and engage existing donors, within a single, unified platform."
Healthcare Hospitality Network leadership echoes the excitement around the HHN and Arreva partnership. Board President, Sean Meyerhoffer, CEO of Brent's Place in Aurora, Colorado echoes the excitement around Arreva's partnership with HHN. "We are extremely grateful to have Arreva as our presenting sponsor for this year's virtual conference and for their commitment to our ongoing support of our members through the Ask the Expert program. We are excited to work together with Arreva to grow and deepen our partnership in service of our members."
HHN Executive Director, Melissa Thompson adds, "We truly appreciate Arreva's support of the mission of HHN and our members through their sponsorship of our key programs. HHN and Arreva share a common focus of providing hospitality operations, digital fundraising, donor relationship management, and auction and event solutions for our member organizations, allowing them to focus more effectively and efficiently on serving their patients and caregivers needs."
David Blyer, Arreva CEO and Co-Founder says, "We're very excited about this partnership with the Healthcare Hospitality Network. As a trusted advisor and partner to healthcare hospitality houses and thousands of other nonprofit organizations, we look forward to leveraging our expertise and experience to help HHN members truly transform and elevate their digital fundraising and donor relationship management efforts, while also streamlining their hospitality house operations with proven hospitality solutions for guest management, online guest stay requests and registration, paperless and touchless operations, and family room check-in and check-out via iPad. We're incredibly honored to be partnering with HHN to help their members achieve their important missions."
About Arreva
Arreva®, is a trusted advisor and market leader of digital fundraising, donor relationship management software, and a suite of healthcare hospitality applications, that has been serving the nonprofit industry for more than three decades. Arreva's, ExceedFurther® All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, and Healthcare Hospitality Software is helping nonprofits worldwide further their mission, transform fundraising, and cultivate relationships with donors and constituents. Our MaestroAuction Online TM and MaestroAuctionTM virtual live and silent auction software, Text2Bid® digital and mobile bidding software, and Text2Fund® text-based donation software and services are helping nonprofits raise billions of dollars and further their cause through thousands of virtual fundraising events, charity auctions and galas.
