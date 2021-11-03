DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RelayOne, a provider of surgical care team coordination solutions, announced today that Bill Pully, President Emeritus for the North Carolina Healthcare Association (NCHA), has joined the company's Board of Advisors. In this role, Pully will leverage his 35+ year career in working with hospital leaders to guide the company in its market expansion efforts.
"I've spent countless hours with hospital leaders over the years, and they are constantly looking for ways automate the hundreds of manual tasks they have to perform daily and to do more with fewer resources," said Pully. "Since surgery volumes went down and staff shortages went up due to COVID, it has become increasingly urgent for hospitals to find new efficiencies within one of their biggest sources of revenue – the operating room. The first-hand knowledge that Cam Sexton has as a former medical device representative is what makes this solution unique and powerful. I'm thrilled to be a part of RelayOne's efforts to help their customers increase case volumes, minimize delays and cancellations while also supporting their quality and performance improvement initiatives."
During his tenure as president of the NCHA, Pully led the association's push to transform healthcare in North Carolina. He oversaw NCHA's creation of the North Carolina Quality Center, which works with member hospitals to enhance hospital quality and patient safety. He also oversaw the development of the state's Center for Affordable Health Care, which supports member hospitals and health systems in identifying opportunities to implement cost-reduction strategies to improve performance. Pully received the prestigious Ronald Levine Legacy Award by the NC Division of Public Health in 2012 for his significant, sustainable and positive improvements to health and quality of life in North Carolina.
According to RelayOne CEO Cam Sexton, "Bill's unique perspective having helped health system leaders successfully navigate the many challenges they've faced over the past few decades is invaluable to us. We are grateful to be able to tap into his expertise and strong reputation as a champion for hospitals and patients at both the state and federal level."
RelayOne enables health systems to manage their operating rooms more efficiently. Maintaining its SOC 2 certification and exposing no personal health information (PHI), the solution orchestrates the communication and collaboration required among disparate surgical care and support team members who play a critical role in the safety and success of surgeries. Both internal and external team members have access to up-to-the-minute schedules and information with the touch of a button from their smart phone. Detailed real-time reports give hospital leaders and physicians a single source of truth about operating room performance so they are able to work together to create a more productive and safer environments for patients and care teams. For more information on RelayOne, visit http://www.relayone.com.
About RelayOne
RelayOne provides software solutions accessible anytime, anywhere to healthcare providers for surgical care team collaboration. RelayOne reduces operational costs and increases margins with a quick to deploy and easy to use platform that is designed to optimize workflow through performance analytics, case readiness status updates, and real-time notification of surgical case changes, all without exposing personal health information (PHI).
