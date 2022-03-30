HMS Shares the Department's Commitment to Protect Vulnerable Populations
FAIRMONT, W.Va., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC (HMS) will continue its contract with the Georgia Department of Community Health (DCH). The contract provides survey support and technical assistance to help ensure the safety and quality of services rendered to long-term care facility residents and staff.
"We are proud to have this opportunity to serve DCH and the people of Georgia," said Leah Heimbach, president & owner of HMS. "HMS has been providing support to state agencies around the U.S. for years and looks forward to continuing sharing our expertise with the state officials dedicated to protecting Georgia's vulnerable populations."
With this contract continuation, HMS will:
- Provide qualified staff to conduct on-site recertification surveys of skilled nursing facilities and nursing facilities and make recommendations to conduct COVID-19 focused surveys of nursing homes in accordance with the process outlined by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and relevant federal laws and regulations.
- Review complaint allegations associated with recertification surveys and investigate complaints of violations of requirements by skilled nursing facilities/nursing facilities.
- Develop long-term care training that supports the Long-term Care Surveyor Orientation Program.
- Assist with surveyor training.
- Provide technical assistance for survey work and data maintenance.
"Ensuring quality standards are met at care facilities around Georgia is a top priority for me and this agency," said Caylee Noggle, commissioner of the Department of Community Health. "We are proud to continue this engagement with HMS as we optimize our processes and help ensure cultures of compliance and safety."
About Healthcare Management Solutions, LLC
HMS protects vulnerable populations and veterans. We blend our unique healthcare and technology expertise to create bold, yet cost-effective solutions that federal and state agencies and our private-sector partners need to make sure your loved ones get the best possible care in nursing homes and other healthcare settings, no matter where in America they live.
