BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Award-winning healthcare marketing and public relations firm, Envision Health, is pleased to announce the addition of four new respected senior-level leaders.
"Our organizational mission is simple; to partner with our clients to help them achieve their greatest success balanced with an incredibly positive and productive culture. We're seeking individuals who are aligned with our core values, and have the ability to collaborate from the heart, remain present in the moment and continually pursue excellence," said Tim Busche, MBA, President and CEO. "We're very proud to welcome each of these highly talented leaders who are aligned with our greater purpose and these values and ready to simply make a profound difference."
Alex Sargeant as Creative Director / Account Lead -- Alex is an award-winning copywriter and marketing communications professional with a track record for developing innovative creative concepts and engaging digital content to build awareness, generate inquiries, drive demand and inspire action. Alex was previously Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, SC and Senior Writer at Sonoco. He holds a BA from the University of South Carolina.
Jacquie Nelson as Marketing and Public Relations Manager -- Jacquie has spent the last 25 years across all communications platforms including B2B, B2C, non-profit and higher education both on the agency and client side. She is a skilled developer of strategic communications that align cutting-edge creative direction with comprehensive communication plans that drive results. She earned an MA, Strategic Communications from Bowling Green State University.
Alyssa Meier as Director of CRM & Marketing Automation -- Alyssa has led marketing and creative teams in healthcare, transportation, tribal government, and sports technology. In 2016 she earned a SalesForce Pardot Certification, implemented the platform, and created user-specific journeys to cater to the healthcare industry. She since has immersed herself in both SalesForce Marketing Cloud and Marketo and has been a key driver in open rate increases, marketable audience cleansing, and lead generation efforts. She holds a Bachelor of Science from Minnesota State University, Mankato in Journalism, Marketing, and Graphic Design.
Lauri Lemire as Creative Director -- Lauri is a seasoned senior art director and creative team manager with experience in multiple industries, including technology, automotive and sports. She also served as Senior Art director at NEXTEP Systems as well as a graphic designer for Ford Motor Company. She holds a BFA from the University of Dayton.
In 2020, Envision Health was recognized as one of the awardees for the Michigan 50 Companies to Watch award, presented by Michigan Celebrates Small Business. The organization has grown by 400% in the last four years and it continues to expand its staff, creative and operational effectiveness and has continued to expand its base clients across the globe.
"Today's increasingly complex and confusing healthcare environment requires in-depth know-how," said Kelley Smith, RN, MPH, Chief Clinical Officer and co-founder of Envision Health. "The Envision team lives and breathes healthcare, and these individuals will augment and enhance our unique delivery of healthcare marketing and PR in this highly competitive marketplace, as we help companies who are making a real difference in healthcare."
Envision Health is an award-winning marketing, public relations and consulting partner for businesses in healthcare and healthcare technology. Founded by two industry experts with 50+ years of combined healthcare experience, we believe the convergence of clinical insight and marketing and PR expertise is the key to transforming healthcare communications. We are "clinically informed" — this means that everything we do is backed by deep healthcare expertise and first-hand knowledge of the landscape our customers operate in. Our services encompass everything from marketing strategies and tactics, to company rebrands, to media relations. Envision's clinical and marketing experts ensure every marketing and public relations deliverable is strategically aligned, clinically informed and creatively inspired.
