LOS ANGELES, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthfully, an enterprise healthcare solutions provider that addresses multiple health and wellness touchpoints in the patient journey, and NextGate, the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification, today announced a strategic partnership to meet increasing consumer demand for reliable access to personal health data.
Healthcare organizations rely on Healthfully's comprehensive platform to simplify the health experience for all involved. Its ability to provide communication between caregivers and patients, deliver targeted health programs, and much more all depend on accurate patient data from a variety of sources. By integrating NextGate's cloud-based Enterprise Master Patient Index (EMPI), Healthfully's personal health and wellness record gains robust patient identity matching technology.
NextGate's market-leading EMPI solution, which manages patient identities for more than two-thirds of the U.S. population, seamlessly links data across the continuum for a trusted, unified health record.
"Incomplete or inaccurate data in one's health record can be detrimental to patient safety and a major impediment to patient empowerment," said Andy Aroditis, CEO of NextGate. "We commend Healthfully for prioritizing patient identification as a key component to consumer engagement and data access so individuals can make the most informed decisions about their health."
"Our solution integrates, clinical, social, wellness and patient-generated information," said Paul Viskovich, CEO of Healthfully. "Leveraging NextGate's EMPI as part of the Healthfully platform will give our users access to trusted, high-quality health data for informed decision-making, better outcomes, and a greater patient experience."
About Healthfully
Healthfully simplifies the healthcare experience for everyone, so patients can get the care they need, the support they want, and the inspiration to achieve better health. The company provides enterprise organizations with a white-labeled, digital consumer health platform to engage and empower people on their health and wellness journey. The platform blends compelling and valuable functions, intelligence, and content for patients, consumers, and communities, creating a great patient experience and helping achieve the goals of value-based care and population health management. For more information, please visit www.healthfully.io.
About NextGate
With over 200 customers in four countries, NextGate is the global leader in healthcare enterprise identification. Committed to helping organizations overcome the clinical, operational, and financial challenges that result from duplicate records and disparate data, our full suite of identity matching solutions connects the entire healthcare ecosystem to drive critical improvements in quality, efficiency, and safety. NextGate's market-leading EMPI currently manages 300 million lives and is deployed by the nation's most successful healthcare systems and health information exchanges. For more information, visit www.nextgate.com.
