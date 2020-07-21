NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthify, a company that works with payers and providers to create social determinants of health (SDoH) infrastructures, today announced a national partnership with Ride Health to offer transportation to medical and non-medical services for people faced with transportation barriers. The collaboration will enable managed care, provider and social service organizations to easily request rides for patients to doctor's appointments, screenings, lab visits and other non-acute medical services, as well as transportation to support social needs, such as transportation to food banks, job training programs, childcare facilities and mental health providers, via the Healthify SDoH platform.
Each year, an estimated 3.6 million Americans do not obtain medical care due to transportation issues such as cost, lack of access to vehicles and inadequate public transportation.[1] Transportation barriers are particularly prevalent among poor communities, people with disabilities and other disadvantaged populations, and can result in missed or delayed healthcare appointments, poor management of illnesses and adverse health outcomes.[2],[3] Transportation barriers also impact the ability to access much-need non-clinical social service programs, which puts vulnerable populations at increased risk.
"Safe, reliable transportation is one of the most fundamental social determinants of health, yet many of the most vulnerable people in our communities struggle to find rides to take advantage of social services and to access routine medical care," said Manik Bhat, Chief Executive Officer of Healthify. "At Healthify, our mission is to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need. Together with Ride Health we can address the transportation barrier at the national level and make a real difference in the lives of people across the country."
Through this new offering, managed care, provider, and social service organizations will be able to easily request transportation for individuals to and from medical and social services appointments via the Healthify SDoH platform. The platform automatically matches a patient's needs to select the best driver and vehicle, monitoring each ride in real-time to prevent potential ride disruptions and ensure a seamless ride experience. Ride Health's comprehensive network of transportation providers include standard curbside services such as taxis and ride-hailing services as well as specialized medical transportation including COVID-19 transportation, wheelchair-accessible vehicles, stretcher vans and non-emergency ambulances. The service is available at no cost to patients.
"Maintaining access to care – both medical and social – is more important than ever as growing numbers of people struggle to stay safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Imran Cronk, CEO and Founder of Ride Health. "We are proud to collaborate with Healthify to help healthcare organizations improve care for at-risk populations by providing safe, dependable transportation for patients who might not otherwise have the means or ability to access healthcare and social services."
About Healthify
Powered by a mission to build a world where no one's health is hindered by their need, Healthify builds the infrastructure to support social determinants of health initiatives at scale. The company builds and manages accountable networks of community-based organizations and provides the necessary interoperable technology platform to allow the healthcare sector to coordinate care within the network. Healthify works with health plans, providers and community partners in all fifty states and is dedicated to community partner sustainability and demonstrating ROI for social service interventions to ensure that families receive the services they need to thrive. For more information, please visit www.healthify.us or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter.
About Ride Health
Ride Health partners with healthcare organizations and transportation network providers to manage transportation benefits, strengthen enterprise transportation programs, and drive intelligent transitions of care. We blend technology and data with a human approach to break down access barriers and solve some of the biggest transportation challenges that care coordinators, providers, and payers face. Our platform maps out each patient's unique needs and preferences for the best ride experience across clinical and social needs, ensuring greater access, improved efficiencies, lower costs, and better outcomes. Learn more at www.ridehealth.com.
