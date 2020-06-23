IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) ("Healthpeak") announced today the early tender results for its previously announced tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to purchase for cash up to an aggregate principal amount of $250,000,000 (the "Aggregate Maximum Tender Amount") of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2023 (the "Notes").
Title of Note
CUSIP
Principal
Aggregate
U.S. Treasury
Bloomberg
Fixed
Early Tender
Principal Amount
4.250% Senior Notes due 2023
40414LAJ8
$550,000,000
$250,000,000
0.125% UST due 5/15/2023
FIT1
+95 bps
$30
$264,517,000
(1) Per $1,000 principal amount.
The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer are set forth in the offer to purchase, dated June 9, 2020, as amended on June 9, 2020 (as the same may be further amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). The Tender Offer will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City Time, at the end of July 7, 2020, unless earlier terminated.
As of 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on June 22, 2020 (such date and time, as it may be extended, the "Early Tender Time"), according to information provided by Global Bondholder Services Corporation, the tender and information agent for the Tender Offer, the aggregate principal amount of the Notes set forth in the table above under "Principal Amount Tendered at Early Tender Time" had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn in the Tender Offer. Withdrawal rights for the Notes expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on June 22, 2020.
The "Total Consideration" for each $1,000 principal amount of Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the fixed spread for the Notes specified in the table above plus the yield based on the bid-side price of the U.S. Treasury Reference Security specified in the table above at 10:00 a.m., New York City Time, today, and is inclusive of the Early Tender Premium (as set forth in the table above).
Healthpeak expects to announce the pricing of the Tender Offer, the amount of Notes accepted for purchase, and the proration rates for the Notes later today.
Only holders of Notes who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time are eligible to receive the Total Consideration for the Notes accepted for purchase. Holders of Notes will also receive accrued and unpaid interest on their Notes validly tendered and accepted for purchase from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the settlement date.
Healthpeak has satisfied the financing condition to the Tender Offer and, on June 24, 2020, expects to pay for the Notes that were validly tendered prior to or at the Early Tender Time and that are accepted for purchase.
Since the Tender Offer for the Notes was fully subscribed as of the Early Tender Time, Healthpeak will not accept for purchase any Notes validly tendered after the Early Tender Time.
Information Relating to the Tender Offer
Wells Fargo Securities and Barclays are serving as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer. Investors with questions regarding the Tender Offer may contact Wells Fargo Securities at (704) 410-4759 (collect) or (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or Barclays at (212) 528-7581 (collect) or (800) 438-3242 (toll-free).
None of Healthpeak or its affiliates, their respective boards of directors, the dealer managers, the tender and information agent or the trustee with respect to the Notes is making any recommendation as to whether holders should tender any Notes in response to the Tender Offer, and neither Healthpeak nor any such other person has authorized any person to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender any of their Notes, and, if so, the principal amount of Notes to tender.
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy, or the solicitation of an offer to sell, any of the Notes and the Tender Offer does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes in any jurisdiction or in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation are unlawful. The full details of the Tender Offer are included in the Offer to Purchase. Holders are strongly encouraged to carefully read the Offer to Purchase, including materials incorporated by reference therein, because they contain important information. The Offer to Purchase may be downloaded from Global Bondholder Services Corporation's website at www.gbsc-usa.com/healthpeak/ or obtained from Global Bondholder Services Corporation, free of charge, by calling toll-free at (866) 470-4500 (bankers and brokers can call collect at (212) 430-3774).
About Healthpeak
Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.
