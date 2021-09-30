PLANO, Texas, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heart to Heart Hospice, one of the country's largest private providers of hospice care, has added a new location in Temple, Texas, expanding its service to those living in Central Texas.
The new Temple site was recently opened to help meet the needs of more patients and families in the Central Texas service area. That area, with offices already located in Cleburne and Austin, covers the counties of Bell, Coryell, Falls, Lampasas, McLennan, Mills, San Saba, and Williamson.
"This is a fast-growing area that has been directly underserved with hospice," said Greg Drummond, Heart to Heart's Vice President of Sales for Texas. "We are bridging the gap between Austin and Waco, to extend the compassionate care and support that Heart to Heart provides throughout the state."
The new site is located at: 990 Marlandwood Road in Temple. Phone: 254.493.8448
Since 2003, Heart to Heart Hospice has been serving patients with life-limiting illnesses, as well as their loved ones, across Texas, and in Michigan and Indiana.
"When medicine cannot provide a cure, hospice redefines hope in terms of a patient's quality of life," said Kelly Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Heart to Heart Hospice. Through a team-oriented approach, Heart to Heart cares for the whole person, noted Mitchell. "We meet each patient's unique needs, while also supporting their caregivers with guidance and encouragement to help make the time together as peaceful as possible," he added.
"Helping our patients remain in the place they call home and keeping them comfortable is what the Heart to Heart care team is trained to do," said Heather Lumsdon, BSN, RN and Chief Clinical Officer of Heart to Heart Hospice. "We develop a personalized care plan that will honor their wishes and values and truly make a difference for them and their families."
About Heart to Heart Hospice
Heart to Heart Hospice, founded in 2003, is one of the largest private providers of hospice care in the United States. Headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Heart to Heart provides a broad range of hospice services to patients with life-limiting illnesses across 52 locations in Texas, Michigan, and Indiana. At Heart to Heart, we understand both the physical and emotional challenges for our patients and their loved ones and our compassionate care team is committed to providing them with what they need most: comfort, support, and dignity. Learn more about Heart to Heart Hospice.
