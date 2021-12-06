PEKIN, Ill., Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the hundreds of eating disorder treatment professionals who will meet live and in person for the first time since 2019 at the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals annual Symposium, early registration is now open for the 2022 event with an offering of discounted rates for registration and hotel rooms as well as a selection of hotel room amenities that make the whole event stay just that much better.
The 2022 iaedp™ Symposium will be held March 24 - 27. With a first come, first served registration process, taking advantage of early registration is even more important for likely attendees since discounted rates for registration and hotel rooms are for a limited time.
For more information about the iaedp 2022 Symposium and to register, go to https://iaedp.site-ym.com/events/register.aspx?id=1577542&itemid=1ca451fd-b86f-4874-9926-0b450f5d32c0.
The Omni at ChampionsGate in Orlando will host the 2022 iaedp™ Symposium, and like in past years, serves up the eating disorder treatment community with four days of nearly 100 training sessions and research presentations focused on the latest innovations in the field of eating disorders along with its signature International Flag Procession, networking events inside the renowned Exhibit Hall and wellness activities.
While early registration is open through January 18, 2022, registration discounts include: for iaedp™ certified members, $650; for members, $675; for non-iaedp™ members, $775; for full-time students, $400; for retired registrants, $400; and for international registrants, $400. Discount rates for groups and one-day registrations also are available. Beginning January 19, 2022, all costs increase by $50.
Registration fees for the 2022 Symposium include all Symposium workshops and special events from March 24 – 27, 2022.
"Taking advantage of early registration is the best way for ED treatment professionals to save both money and time for the 2022 Symposium," said Bonnie Harken, Managing Director of the iaedp™ Foundation. "They'll save money with the discounted rates and time because there will be plenty of hotel rooms to choose from during the first several weeks of early registration. After that, the hotel room offering narrows, and it takes more time to find exactly what you want."
About the iaedp™ Foundation: Since 1985, the International Association of Eating Disorders Professionals has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. MemberSHARE.iaedp.com is an iaedp™ business journal and online member resource to learn about noteworthy member achievements, continuing education webinars and U.S. and international chapter activity and events; for more information, visit MemberSHARE.
The iaedp™ Foundation's Presidents Council, which provides organization support, includes: Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Eating Recovery Center; Willow Place; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; The Meadows Ranch; Rogers Behavioral Health; Rosewood Centers for Eating Disorders; Selah House; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; Veritas Collaborative; Alsana Eating Disorder Treatment & Recovery Centers; Walden Behavioral Care; KIPU Health and SunCloud Health; Pathlight Mood & Anxiety Center and ClearStep.
