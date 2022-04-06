Signed R&D collaboration agreement and a memorandum of understanding to develop and commercialize game-changing cancer therapies based on iPSC-derived NK cells in combination with small molecule drugs for preventing and treating metastatic cancer, the cause of 90% of cancer deaths
NATLICK, Mass. and HOBOKEN, N.J., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HebeCell Corporation ("HebeCell") and Vuja De Sciences, Inc. ("Vuja De") have announced today their ongoing R&D collaboration agreement and signed memorandum of understanding for further development and commercialization of therapies uniquely suited to prevent and treat metastatic cancer recurrence. The companies will focus initially on the orphan disease osteosarcoma (OS), an aggressive cancer of the bone and the most common type of bone cancer in children and teens with no improvement in outcomes for 35 years. The overwhelming cause of death in these patients is due to pulmonary metastases, which often occur despite aggressive local and systemic treatment. Since metastatic recurrence has shared biological mechanisms in many other cancer types, therapies that show promise in OS can be developed in parallel for many other cancer types, such as breast, kidney and colon.
The collaboration will exploit the combined strengths of each company and bring together two innovative approaches: HebeCell's universal and cost-effective NK cell therapeutics based on its proprietary 3D-pluripotent stem cell (PSC) platform, and Vuja De's proprietary anti-metastatic progression in vitro and ex vivo drug discovery screening platform and repurposed low-dose drug therapies that target Metastatic Endurance, the unique vulnerability of microscopic, undetected disseminated tumor cells. HebeCell and Vuja De will collaborate on completing the preclinical and IND-enabling studies for NK cell therapeutics in combination with repurposed small molecule drugs. The two companies will work closely on completing US IND-enabling studies and launching of Phase I/II clinical trials in the US as early as 2023.
Dr. Lee Helman, MD, Founding Director of the Osteosarcoma Institute, and Director of Vuja De stated: "I believe the opportunity to combine HebeCell's unique NK cell therapy approach with Vuja De's unique low dose systemic therapy targeting dormant or metastatic endurance cells offers the chance for a break-through in improving outcomes of cancer patients with heretofore difficult to treat metastatic cancer".
Dr. Allen Feng, the Founder and Chief Science Officer of HebeCell added "Partnering with Vuja De will give both companies a competitive edge. With our combined expertise and technologies, we can create a unique and special collaboration that will improve the treatment and care of cancer patients, meeting the unmet medical needs."
David Warshawsky, Ph.D., Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Vuja De stated: "We believe that winning against cancer requires bold, outside-the-box thinking. Vuja De's approach of targeting the metastatic endurance of undetected disseminated cancer cells before they can transition to overt, deadly cancers, combined with the power of HebeCell's state-of-the-art off-the-shelf NK cell therapy focuses on the greatest and most urgent needs for patients with osteosarcoma and other cancers."
About HebeCell Corp
HebeCell Corp, founded in 2016, is primarily engaged in developing universal and cost- effective NK cell therapeutics based on its proprietary 3D-pluripotent stem cell (PSC) platform. The off-the-shelf NK cell products will be readily available to all patients worldwide for the treatment of cancer, viral infection, and autoimmune diseases. HebeCell's team includes multiple world-leading experts in stem cell biology, as well as experienced entrepreneurs and business developers. The company operates a fully equipped state-of-the-art R&D and GMP facility in Natick, MA, one of the world's largest biotech hubs. For more please see: https://hebecellcorp.com/.
About Vuja De Sciences
Vuja De is a biotechnology startup company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that target the unique vulnerability of microscopic, undetected, disseminated tumor cells (DTCs) before they can cause deadly metastatic cancer recurrence. This vulnerability of DTCs stems from their dependence on a unique phenotype that includes stress adaptation, survival & dormancy, which we have coined "Metastatic Endurance" (ME). ME enables DTCs to persist undetected at secondary sites like "ticking time-bombs" and eventually start to rapidly divide and form overt deadly tumors. We successfully created the first-ever cell-based and ex vivo drug screening platform that finds drugs that target ME. We are using the primarily adolescent orphan disease, osteosarcoma, as the best proof-of-concept model for developing anti-metastatic progression drugs for many cancers such as breast, kidney and colon. We are testing repurposed drugs that have previously entered clinical trials, as well as novel preclinical drugs. For more please visit https://vujade-life.com/.
About Osteosarcoma
Osteosarcoma is an aggressive cancer of the bone and is the most common type of bone cancer in children and teens. Since metastatic recurrence has shared biological mechanisms in many other cancer types, therapies that show promise in osteosarcoma can be developed in parallel for many other cancer types, such as breast, kidney and colon. Despite successful control of primary osteosarcoma tumors and follow-up chemotherapy, metastasis continues to be the most common cause of mortality. The last 30 years have brought little improvement in survival outcomes for children with osteosarcoma, despite intensification of therapy. Due to lack of improved outcomes, new approaches to therapy are highly needed. Furthermore, if targeted therapeutics are found to prevent metastasis in this cancer, a strong biological rationale would exist for the evaluation of such a therapy in other human cancers.
