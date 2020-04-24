WENZHOU, China, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. ("Hebron" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: HEBT), a technology oriented enterprise group conducting business in the pharmaceutical equipment and engineering industry segment and financial service industry segment, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. 

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights


Year ended December 31,


Changes



2019



2018


($)


(%)

Revenue

$

21,103,114


$

25,290,060


(4,186,946)


(17)

%

Installation service


10,490,191



17,297,212


(6,807,021)


(39)

%

Fluid equipment sales


8,087,399



7,992,848


94,551


1

%

Financial service – underwriting related 


2,522,143



-


2,522,143


100

%

Financial service –recurring service


3,381



-


3,381


100

%












Gross profit


8,056,621



7,577,952


478,669


6

%

Income (loss) from operations


1,932,005



(5,329,410)


7,261,415


136

%

Net income


2,739,990



(5,144,715)


7,884,705


153

%

Basic and diluted EPS

$

0.17


$

(0.33)


0.50


151

%

  • Total revenues decreased by 17.0% to $21.10 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Operating income increased by 136% to operation income of $1.93 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from operation loss of $5.33 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year, primarily due to a decrease of bad debt provision of $5.83 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
  • Net income was $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net loss of $5.14 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Years ended December 31,


Changes


Changes


2019


%


2018


%


($)


(%)

Installation service

3,851,460


37

%


6,356,004


37

%


(2,504,544)


(39)

%

Fluid equipment sales

1,699,429


21

%


1,221,948


15

%


477,481


39

%

Financial services

2,506,032


99

%


-


-

%


2,506,032


100

%

Gross profit

8,056,921


38

%


7,577,952


30

%


478,969


6

%

Revenues

Total revenues decreased by 17.0% to $21.10 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 mainly due to a decrease in installation revenue. Revenue from installation service was $10.49 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, representing a 39% decrease from the prior fiscal year. Revenue from sales of our fluid equipment was $8.1 million, representing an 1% increase. Revenue from financial service was $2.5 million for year ended December 31, 2019, which was mainly generated from the underwriting related advisory service. The Company expects to continue to expand the revenue base in the financial service segment.

Cost of revenues and gross profit

Total cost of revenues decreased by $4.67 million to $13.05 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, mainly due to a decrease in the cost of installation service in fiscal 2019. For fiscal 2019, cost of installation service was $6.64 million representing a decrease of $4.30 million from 2018 due to lower installation service revenue. Cost of our fluid equipment sales were $6.4 million representing a decrease of $0.4 million from 2018. 

Overall gross profit increased by 6% or $0.48 million to $8.06 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 from $7.58 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily a result of the high-margin financial services revenue in fiscal 2019.

Overall gross profit margin for fiscal 2019 was 38%, increased from 30% in fiscal 2018. The increase was primarily due to the high-margin financial service gross profit. The gross profit margin for the Company's equipment and engineering segment was 30%, approximately same as fiscal 2018.

Operating expenses

Total operating expenses decreased by $6.78 million, or 53%, to $6.12 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. The significant decrease in operating expense was primarily due to a $5.83 million decrease in bad debt provision.

For fiscal 2019, the Company's general and administrative expenses were $2.57 million, representing an approximate decrease of $0.73 million compared to fiscal 2018. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly due to the Company's lesser professional fees in fiscal 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the Company's research and development ("R&D") expenses were $0.49 million, representing an increase of $0.13 million from fiscal 2018. The increase in R&D expense was primarily due to R&D developments in our new segment - financial service segment.

For fiscal 2019, the Company's selling expenses were $0.99 million, representing a 26% decrease from fiscal 2018. The decrease was mainly due to the fact that the Company has established branding awareness in the market and therefore reduced marketing activities in fiscal 2019 and 2018.

Operating (loss) income

Operating income was $1.93 million for twelve months ended December 31, 2019, representing an increase of 136% from operating loss of $5.33 million in fiscal 2018, which was mainly due to significant decrease in bad debts provision during fiscal 2019.

Net income

Net income was $2.74 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net loss of $5.14 million for fiscal 2018.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2019, the Company had cash and restricted cash balance of $4.41 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was approximately $0.34 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.73 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was approximately $1.96 million for fiscal 2019, compared to approximately $0.12 million for fiscal 2018.

Net cash provided by financing activities was approximately $3.15 million for fiscal 2019, compared to approximately $0.73 million for fiscal 2018.

About Hebron Technology Co., Ltd.

Established in January 2005 and headquartered in Wenzhou City, Zhejiang Province, China, Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. engages in research, development, and manufacture of highly specialized valves and pipe fitting products for use in the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. The Company also offers its customers comprehensive pipeline design, installation, construction, and ongoing maintenance services as holistic solution services. Following the acquisition of NiSun International Enterprise Management Group (British Virgin Islands) Co., Ltd., and its subsidiaries in July 2019, the Company also engages in financial advisory services business through contractually controlled affiliates and subsidiaries of affiliates. For more information about the Company, please visit www.xibolun.com for equipment and engineering segment and https://www.fintaike.com for financial advisory service segment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hebron's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Hebron encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Hebron's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

 

 

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Stated In U.S. Dollars)



December 31,
2019


December 31,
2018

ASSETS




CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$

3,452,647


$

947,588

Restricted cash


959,672



2,124,655

Contracts receivable, net


30,120,533



24,669,365

Accounts receivable, net


3,024,531



2,655,845

Bank acceptance notes receivable


22,660



81,611

Inventories


635,989



365,480

Prepayments and advances to suppliers, net


2,526,056



3,568,003

Other receivables, net


516,607



767,681

Loans to third parties-current portion


2,434,715



-

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


18,348



94,539

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS


43,711,758



35,274,767







NON-CURRENT ASSETS:






Property and equipment at cost, net


11,889,373



12,515,894

Intangible assets, net


5,124,264



969,339

Retainage receivables, net


2,408,070



3,146,986

Right of use assets


1,915,577



-

Rent and other deposits


85,999



43,633

Loans to third parties – long term portion


2,872,820



-

Long term investments


3,708,359



3,054,090

Goodwill


11,074,864



-

Deferred tax assets


2,008,173



1,648,967

TOTAL ASSETS

$

84,799,257


$

56,653,676







LIABILITIES






CURRENT LIABILITIES:






Short-term loans

$

861,846


$

1,698,058

Bank acceptance notes Payable


929,148



2,117,382

Accounts payable


2,386,061



1,361,687

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


3,725,149



2,112,472

Operating lease liabilities


188,557



-

Loan payable - current


156,574



177,291

Advances from customers


1,311,004



3,131,338

Tax payable


10,915,483



9,085,746

Due to related party


7,759,443



-

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES


28,233,265



19,683,974







Loan payable – long-term


54,726



212,351

Operating lease liabilities – long term


1,769,927



-

Deferred tax liabilities


805,826



-

TOTAL LIABILITIES


30,863,744



19,896.325

Commitments and contingencies






EQUITY:






Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 17,710,471 and 8,491,177 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively.


17,710



8,491

Class B common stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, nil and 7,778,400 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 respectively.


-



7,778

Additional paid-in capital


28,369,076



13,361,447

Retained earnings


27,472,766



24,732,776

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(1,914,232)



(1,353,141)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


53,945,320



36,757,351

 Non-controlling interests


(9,807)



-

TOTAL EQUITY


53,935,513



36,757,351







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

84,799,257


$

56,653,676

 

 

 

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)



For the Years Ended December 31,


2019


2018


2017

REVENUE:






Installation service

$

10,490,191


$

17,297,212


$

23,748,141

Fluid equipment sales


8,087,399



7,992,848



5,452,304

Financial services


2,525,524



-



-



21,103,114



25,290,060



29,200,445

COST OF REVENUE









Cost of revenue


12,882,094



17,458,252



18,080,777

Business and sales related taxes


164,399



253,856



675,507

GROSS PROFIT


8,056,621



7,577,952



10,444,161










OPERATING EXPENSES:


















General and administrative


2,566,831



3,298,188



3,683,594

Selling and marketing


985,252



1,337,321



2,187,253

 Bad debt


2,079,837



7,913,442



187,715

Research and development


492,696



358,411



508,282

Total operating expenses


6,124,616



12,907,362



6,566,844

INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS


1,932,005



(5,329,410)



3,877,317










OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):









Other income, net


1,255,149



(426,585)



377,174

Interest expense


(158,119)



(208,306)



(56,953)

 Income from investments


153,554



168,534



-

Total other income (expense), net


1,250,584



(466,357)



320,221










INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES


3,182,589



(5,795,767)



4,197,538

PROVISION (BENEFIT) FOR INCOME TAXES


442,599



(651,052)



(2,938,849)










NET INCOME(LOSS)


2,739,990



(5,144,715)



7,136,387

 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests


-



-



-

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS


2,739,990



(5,144,715)



7,136,387










OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









Foreign currency translation (loss) income


(561,091)



(1,755,528)



2,249,081

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


2,178,899


$

(6,900,243)



9,385,468

 Total comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests


-



-



-

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS

$

2,178,899


$

(6,900,243)


$

9,385,468










Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$

0.17


$

(0.33)


$

0.49










Weighted average number of shares outstanding-basic and diluted


16,269,577



15,760,633



14,695,347

 

 

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY














Accumulated







Class A


Class B



Additional






Other







Common Stock


Common Stock



paid in



Retained



Comprehensive


Non-controlling





Shares



Amount


Shares



Amount



capital



Earnings



Income (Loss)


Interests



Total

Balance at January 1, 2017

6,916,947


$

6,917


7,778,400


$

7,778


$

10,237,965


$

22,741,104


$

(1,846,694)


-


$

31,147,070

Net income

-





-



-



-



7,136,687



-


-



7,136,387

Foreign currency translation gain

-



-


-



-



-



-



2,249,081


-



2,249,081

Balance at December 31, 2017

6,916,947



6,917


7,778,400



7,778



10,237,965



29,877,491



402,387


-



40,532,538

























Net (loss)

-



-


-



-



-



(5,144,715)



-


-



(5,144,715)

Foreign currency translation loss

-



-


-



-



-



-



(1,755,528)


-



(1,755,528)

Issuance of class A common stock for consulting services

131,452



131


-



-



239,369



-



-


-



239,500

Issuance of common stock for equity investment

1,442,778



1,443


-



-



2,884,113



-



-


-



2,885,556

Balance at December 31, 2018

8,491,177



8,491


7,778,400



7,778



13,361,447



24,732,776



(1,353,141)


-



36,757,351

























Net income

-



-


-



-



-



2,739,990



-


-



2,739,990

Foreign currency translation loss

-



-


-



-



-



-



(561,091)


-



(561,091)

Capital contribution by shareholder

-



-


-



-



3,582,781



-



-


-



3,582,781

Shares to be issued for acquisition

1,440,894



1,441


-



-



11,424,848



-



-


-



11,426,289

Non-controlling interests arising from business combination

-



-


-



-



-



-



-


(9,807)



(9,807)

Reclassification of common stock

7,778,400



7,778


(7,778,400)



(7,778)



-



-



-


-



-

Balance at December 31, 2019

17,710,471


$

17,710


-


$

-


$

28,369,076


$

27,472,766


$

(1,914,232)


(9,807)


$

53,935,513

 

 

HEBRON TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



For the Years Ended December 31,


2019


2018


2017

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:






Net income (loss)

$

2,739,990


$

(5,144,715)


$

7,136,387

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization


1,225,977



1,195,161



939,995

Loss on disposition of property and equipment


-



283,487



12,179

Deferred tax (benefit) expense


(418,131)



(1,471,938)



11,526

Equity investment income


(153,554)



(168,534)



-

Bad debt expense


2,079,837



7,913,442



187,715

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Contracts receivable


(5,801,693)



(8,850,502)



(2,992,867)

Accounts receivable


(1,141,352)



(1,383,452)



(950,850

Bank acceptance notes receivable


58,390



593,674



(378,205)

Retainage receivables


(489,283)



(748,903)



(80,360)

Prepayment and advances to suppliers


1,392,426



93,149



(7,127,018)

Inventories


(277,176)



1,177,956



788,000

Other receivables


341,339



(598,764)



(156,074)

Accounts payable


822,461



146,546



26,450

Bank acceptance notes Payable


(1,171,013)



2,148,292



53,272

Advances from customers


(1,828,259)



429,217



(370,964)

Deferred revenue


-



-



(1,071,355)

Taxes payable


1,933,516



2,770,253



(2,365,120)

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


1,021,758



890,551



240,505

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES


335,233



(725,080)



(6,096,784)










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:









Acquisition of property and equipment


(394,988)



(74,210)



(3,126,777)

Loans to third parties


(3,611,682)



-



-

Payments for intangible assets


-



(41,000)



-

Cash acquired from business acquisitions


2,043,176



-



-

NET CASH (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES


(1,963,494)



(115,210)



(3,126,777)










CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:









Proceeds from short-term bank loans


911,968



1,995,763



295,954

Repayment of short-term bank loans


(1,733,462)



(1,088,667)



-

Capital contribution


3,582,781



-



-

Proceeds from long-term loans


-



-



173,873

Repayment of long-term loans


-



-



(47,353)

(Repayment) proceeds from loan


(174,861)



(176,427)



560,748

Advances from and (repayments to) related parties


566,360



-



(66,582)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES


3,152,786



730,669



916,640










EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT


(184,449)



(94,239)



(292,869)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT


1,340,076



(203,860)



(8,599,790

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AND RESTRICTED CASH-beginning of year


3,072,243



3,276,103



11,875,893










CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENT AND RESTRICTED CASH-end of year

$

4,412,319


$

3,072,243


$

3,276,103










SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DISCLOSURES:









Cash paid for income taxes

$

5,158


$

42,250


$

-

Cash paid for interest

$

147,900


$

91,917


$

75,704










Non-cash financing activities









Warrants issued to placement agent in connection with the Company's IPO

$

-


$

-


$

-

Payment payable to a related party for NiSun BVI acquisition

$

7,000,000



-



-

Issuance of shares for business combination

$

11,426,289


$

-


$

-

Issuance of shares for consulting services

$

-


$

239,500


$

-

Issuance of shares for equity investment

$

-


$

2,885,556


$

-










CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS COMPRISE OF THE FOLLOWING:









Cash and cash equivalent

$

3,452,647


$

947,588


$

3,220,781

Restricted cash


959,672



2,124,655



55,322

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

4,412,319


$

3,072,243


$

3,276,103

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.